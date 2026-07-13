Readout of the Civil Society Council: 8 July 2026

On Wednesday 8 July, the Civil Society Council met for the second time in 10 Downing Street.

Stephen Kinnock MP, Minister for Care, began by setting out this government’s vision for health and care where preventative, community-based services are built around people and places. Partnership must be at the heart of this, and the Minister invited Council Members’ reflections on how service models can be developed together with civil society and communities. The Minister and Council Members discussed the importance of trusted relationships, as well as local empowerment and experiences, where a collaborative culture, supported through strong local infrastructure, can encourage innovation, a sense of shared ownership, and drive real change for people and communities. The Minister agreed to continue working with Council Members to strengthen partnership working in the shift to neighbourhood health.

The Council then discussed progress made to improve ways of working between government and civil society.

The Council has taken a data-driven approach to identify barriers preventing civil society engaging in public procurement, and work is underway with Cabinet Office to put in place solutions to this.

Training modules are being developed to build capability and understanding across the civil service and civil society, as part of wider work to develop a more comprehensive upskilling offer.

An operating model, and supporting principles, are also being developed to embed participation and lived experience across government.

Alongside this, work is underway to elevate the role of volunteering in the civil service.

The Council Chair, Kate Lee, concluded the meeting by thanking Council Members for their contributions and the significant work already underway.