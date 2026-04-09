PM meeting with President of the UAE: 9 April 2026

The Prime Minister met the President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi this afternoon.

The Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the people of the UAE and his condolences for the lives lost as a result of Iran’s reckless bombardment. The leaders agreed that Iran’s targeting of civilian infrastructure in the region was indefensible.

The Prime Minister welcomed the ceasefire and urged that all sides work to ensure it is upheld and turned into lasting peace in the region.

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, the leaders discussed the need to push to restore the free flow of goods to support global supply chains.

On wider bilateral issues, they agreed to continue to strengthen the UK-UAE relationship cross a range of areas, including innovation, trade and investment.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.