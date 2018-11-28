Readout of Liam Fox meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu

Today (28 November) the International Trade Secretary Dr Liam Fox MP met with the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Trade Secretary and Prime Minister discussed the growing trade and investment relationship between the UK and Israel – which has reached record levels as more than $9bn of goods were traded between the two countries last year – and the importance of ensuring bilateral trade continuity post-Brexit.

On continuity, the Trade Secretary welcomed Israeli cooperation in ensuring that trade agreements are rolled over and noted the significant progress that has been made in this regard.

The Trade Secretary briefed the Prime Minister on the Brexit process.

International Trade Secretary, The Rt Hon Dr Liam Fox MP said:

I am looking forward to an enhanced and even more ambitious trade and investment relationship with Israel as we work closer together going forward into the future.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said: