Rapist has sentence increased after Solicitor General’s referral

A man who attacked and raped a woman has today had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his sentence for being too low.

Samuel Simms, 45, attacked his victim before forcing her to the floor and raping her. Afterwards, in a conversation partially recorded by the victim, Simms threatened to kill both himself and the victim while gesticulating with a knife.

Simms was originally sentenced at Woolwich Crown Court in April, where he was given a sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment. Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 8 years.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said: