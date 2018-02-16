Radioactive Waste Management establishes Advisory Council

The Advisory Council will provide expertise, balanced perspective and strategic direction to support RWM as it moves into a significant phase of its programme to deliver a Geological Disposal Facility (GDF), a nationally significant infrastructure project.

Its members include experienced leaders in business, engineering, infrastructure and society who will collectively provide vital input to one of the most complex and important long-term projects ever undertaken in the UK. Bruce McKirdy, RWM’s Managing Director, commented:

I’m delighted that we can draw upon such a wealth of talent and experience to help us to establish a safe and long-term solution to dispose of our radioactive waste. I’m looking forward to working with the Advisory Council and harnessing their insights as we deliver geological disposal for the UK.

Lorraine Baldry OBE, Advisory Council Chair commented:

I am very pleased at the opportunity to bring together the outstanding skills and experience of the Council in order to help deliver what might be one of the most important environmental and societal projects ever undertaken in the UK.

Panel members’ short biographies:

Lorraine Baldry OBE (Chair) has experience in a wide range of industries including technology, broadcasting, distribution, healthcare, water, real estate and financial services. She has held a number of Board-level positions and is currently Chairman of London and Continental Railways, Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, Inventa Partners, and Hydroxyl Technologies.

Norman Harrison (Deputy Chair) has held a number of senior roles in the UK nuclear industry including CEO of the UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) and when with British Energy, Station Director at Heysham and Sizewell B nuclear power stations. He currently has a portfolio of non-executive and advisory appointments including the UKAEA (Fusion programme) and is Deputy Chair of the Board of Governors at Manchester Metropolitan University.

Sonia Davidson-Grant is an experienced Director, Non-Executive Director and Board Member of private and public sector organisations, an international researcher and a strategic advisor to governments in the UK and the Middle East.

Dai Hudd has spent his career as a trade union official. He is currently Deputy General Secretary of the Prospect trade union and also holds lead policy responsibility for the energy services industry.

John Markham OBE had a distinguished career in the chemical industry, holding a range of executive management positions, before moving into regeneration where he has held a number of senior roles in the public and private sectors.

Dr Mike Naylor has had a long career in the oil and gas industry, rising through Shell to become Vice President Technical, Global Exploration. He has wide-ranging experience in developing technical standards, processes and execution of major capital projects and brings a deep expertise and understanding of sub-surface evaluation and risk assessment.

Michael Prescott is an experienced communications professional with a proven track record of building and motivating teams to award-winning standard, and managing in high-pressure environments. His previous employment includes roles as Director of Corporate Affairs at British Telecom, Managing Director Corporate Comms and Public Affairs at Weber Shandwick, and Political Editor at The Sunday Times. Michael is a Trustee of Bloodwise and a former member of the Government Communications Board.

Howard Shiplee CBE is a recognised construction industry professional with extensive experience in the delivery of high value infrastructure projects, including as Project Director Hong Kong International Airport Terminal and as Director of Construction for the Olympic Delivery Authority.

Morag Stuart has held various senior roles working in the defence and aerospace industries and is currently Director of Commercial Improvement at Defence Equipment and Support, part of the Ministry of Defence. Morag also sits on a Procurement Advisory panel for HS2 Ltd.

Eugenie Turton CB is a former senior government servant who now works as a Non-Executive Director in the private and charitable sectors. Previously Eugenie was Director General for Housing and Planning, responsible for the government’s public service improvement programme, and creation of London’s new mayoral government.

Robert Upton CBE has held positions as Director of Planning in Hong Kong, Chief Executive of Rushmoor Borough Council, Secretary General of the Royal Town Planning Institute, Deputy Chair of the Infrastructure Planning Commission and subsequently Senior Examining Inspector for major infrastructure at the Planning Inspectorate.