Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2018

Eighty-seven people have been recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List, published on Friday 08 June, for their services to education, children’s services, and social mobility. The list recognises the outstanding work of individuals working to raise standards and widen participation in education, improve children’s services, and enable a greater number of children and young people to reach their potential.

Jonathan Slater, Department for Education Permanent Secretary, said:

I want to personally congratulate all the award recipients in The Queen’s Birthday Honours list, and especially pay tribute to those have been recognised for their services to education, children’s services, and social mobility. Their contributions are improving the lives of children and young people, and helping to build an education system for everyone.

Secretary of State Damian Hinds said:

Congratulations to all those in today’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List who are being rewarded for their work in education and children’s services. It is wonderful to see so many people helping young people being recognised for their incredible work. Thanks to them, and all the teachers, social workers and staff right through the education sector and across the county for their hard work to make sure that we are improving education for every child.

If you know someone working to improve education, children’s services, or social mobility who deserves an honour, please contact the Honours Team at: Honours.team@education.gov.uk.