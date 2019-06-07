Queen’s Birthday Honours for Dstl staff

Three Defence Science and Technology Laboratory ( Dstl ) staff members have been recognised in Her Majesty The Queen’s Birthday’s Honours 2019 for their scientific support to the incidents in Salisbury and Amesbury during March and July 2018.

Prof Tim Atkins, Dr Mark Fulop, and Dr Sarah Stubbs, have been made an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire ( OBE ).

Prof Atkins receives his OBE for his service to UK defence and security, as well as providing scientific advice and support in the response to the incidents.

He said:

I am deeply humbled by this award which means a lot to me. The Salisbury and Amesbury incidents were challenging across the UK emergency response capability. I was proud to be part of a large team of people without whom I would not have been effective in what I did.

Prof Atkins has worked at Dstl since 1996 and is a senior fellow – a leading technical expert – within Chemical, Biological and Radiological Division.

Dr Fulop receives his OBE for his leadership in the field of chemical, biological and radiological science, including leading Dstl ’s scientific response to the incidents.

He said:

It is incredible to have received such an honour – it was an amazing privilege to lead such a dedicated and talented team throughout the events in Salisbury and Amesbury last year.

Dr Fulop has worked at Porton Down for 32 years, undertaking a variety of senior roles in scientific research, and project and programme leadership.

Dr Stubbs receives her OBE for her work across many years to develop analytical chemistry methods, which were used to assist during the incidents.

She said:

I am truly humbled by this prestigious honour which I believe proudly recognises the excellence and tireless dedication of Dstl ’s Analytical Chemistry team members past and present, and the outstanding impact of our work upon the defence and security of the UK.

Dr Stubbs has worked at Dstl since 2007 as an Analytical Chemist in the Chemical, Biological and Radiological Division.

Gary Aitkenhead, Chief Executive at Dstl said: