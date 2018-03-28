Queen approves appointment to the Churches Conservation Trust

The Queen has approved that Ms Carol Pyrah, may be appointed a Member of the Churches Conservation Trust for a period of three years from 1 April 2018.

Carol Pyrah is currently Assistant Director of Planning at Historic England, formerly English Heritage, where she has spent over two decades in various senior roles. An archaeologist by training, she has had a longstanding interest and involvement in churches and their conservation, ranging from her previous role as founding editor of Church Archaeology (the journal of the Society for Church Archaeology) to being a current member of the Cathedrals Fabric Commission for England.