Queen approves appointment of Deputy President of the Supreme Court

Deputy President of the Supreme Court: Lord Reed

The Queen has been pleased to approve the appointment of The Rt Hon Lord Reed as Deputy President of the Supreme Court of the United Kingdom. Lord Reed will replace The Rt Hon the Lord Mance who retires on Wednesday 6 June 2018.

Background information

Lord Reed was appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court in February 2012. From 2008 to 2012 he was a member of the Inner House of the Court of Session, and from 1998 to 2008, a member of the Outer House of the Court of Session, where he was the Principal Commercial Judge.