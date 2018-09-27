Queen appoints new Constable of Caernarfon Castle

The Queen has been pleased to appoint Mr Edmund Bailey as Constable of Caernarfon Castle in succession to the late Lord Snowdon GCVO.

Biographical Notes

Edmund Bailey has been the Lord-Lieutenant of Gwynedd since 2014. A farmer with business interests in tourism and renewable energy, he has previously served as President of NFU Cymru, as a member of the Lord Chancellor’s Agricultural Land Tribunal and as High Sheriff of Gwynedd. He lives at Llanbedr.