Queen appoints Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland

The Queen has approved that His Grace Sir Richard Walter John Montagu Douglas Scott, The Duke of Buccleuch and Queensberry, KT KBE, DL, FSA, FRSE, be re-appointed as Her Majesty’s Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in 2019.

The Lord High Commissioner is the Sovereign’s personal representative to the Annual General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. He attends the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on behalf of the Sovereign. He makes the opening and closing addresses to the Assembly and carries out a number of official functions as the Lord High Commissioner.