Pubs Code Adjudicator (PCA) Bulletin August 2018
Latest information from the PCA.
This bulletin provides information relating to:
- the PCA’s initial response to the first Pubs Code compliance reports submitted by pub companies
- the PCA’s questionnaire for tied pub tenants on the Market Rent Only (MRO) option
- the publication of monthly MRO data by pub companies regulated by the Pubs Code
- a call to action to tied pub tenants on the issue of dilapidations
- the PCA’s new Intelligence and Compliance Manager
- the PCA’s tied pub tenant survey 2018
- how to find out more about the Pubs Code and the role of the PCA
Published 29 August 2018