News story

Pubs Code Adjudicator (PCA) Bulletin August 2018

Latest information from the PCA.

Published 29 August 2018
From:
Pubs Code Adjudicator
placeholder

This bulletin provides information relating to:

  • the PCA’s initial response to the first Pubs Code compliance reports submitted by pub companies
  • the PCA’s questionnaire for tied pub tenants on the Market Rent Only (MRO) option
  • the publication of monthly MRO data by pub companies regulated by the Pubs Code
  • a call to action to tied pub tenants on the issue of dilapidations
  • the PCA’s new Intelligence and Compliance Manager
  • the PCA’s tied pub tenant survey 2018
  • how to find out more about the Pubs Code and the role of the PCA

PCA Bulletin August 2018

PDF, 153KB, 3 pages

This file may not be suitable for users of assistive technology. Request an accessible format.

If you use assistive technology (such as a screen reader) and need a version of this document in a more accessible format, please email enquiries@pubscodeadjudicator.gov.uk. Please tell us what format you need. It will help us if you say what assistive technology you use.

Published 29 August 2018