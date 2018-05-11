Pubs Code Adjudicator email addresses are changing

The Government is phasing out ‘.gsi’ from official email addresses. As part of this change, the PCA will remove ‘.gsi’ from its email addresses.

From Tuesday 15 May 2018, existing PCA email addresses will change to:

enquiries@pubscodeadjudicator.gov.uk referrals@pubscodeadjudicator.gov.uk office@pubscodeadjudicator.gov.uk

The PCA website and Enquiry Line telephone number remain the same – www.gov.uk/pca and 0800 528 8080.

Parties in arbitrations have been notified of this change and reminded to direct future correspondence to the new email addresses from 15 May 2018.

Any queries should be referred to office@pca.gsi.gov.uk before 15 May 2018 and office@pubscodeadjudicator.gov.uk from 15 May 2018.