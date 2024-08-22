Puberty blockers temporary ban extended

The government has today (22 August 2024) renewed a temporary ban on the sale and supply of puberty-suppressing hormones, known as ‘puberty blockers.’

The continuation of the ban applies to the sale or supply of these drugs, prescribed by private UK-registered prescribers for gender incongruence or dysphoria to under 18s not already taking them.

It also prevents the sale and supply of the medicines from prescribers registered in the European Economic Area or Switzerland for any purposes to those under 18.

The government has also extended the order to cover Northern Ireland, following agreement from the Northern Ireland Executive, to come into effect from 27 August 2024.

The legislation is The Medicines (Gonadotrophin-Releasing Hormone Analogues) (Emergency Prohibition) (Extension) Order 2024.

If people are unsure how the ban applies to their circumstances, further information is available from the National Referral Support Service for NHS Children and Young People’s Gender Services (see patients and parents: letter from NHS England regarding the implications of new government policy).

The service also provides details of organisations that people can contact for help and support.

The General Pharmaceutical Council has published a resource for pharmacy professionals (PDF, 225 KB) to support them in providing information, support and services to children and young people with gender incongruence or dysphoria.

Anyone in need of urgent support can contact NHS 111 and choose the mental health option. Advice on getting mental health support is also available on the NHS website