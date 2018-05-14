Prospering from the energy revolution: full programme details

Government is investing in a new Prospering from the Energy Revolution Challenge. UK Research and Innovation has announced further details of its fund for research and industry to develop future smart energy systems and prove their use at scale.

The energy revolution challenge will bring together businesses working with the best research and expertise. Together they will develop and demonstrate new approaches to provide cleaner, cheaper and more resilient energy. This includes providing energy in ways that consumers want by linking low-carbon power, heating and transport systems with energy storage and advanced IT to create intelligent, local energy systems and services.

This is part of the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund.

3 areas of investment

The funding will be available for:

Smart local energy systems demonstrators and designs

Government will invest in fast-tracking up to 3 practical local energy systems demonstrators and around 10 whole system design studies. The practical demonstrators will build supply chain capabilities, deliver positive changes for energy consumers, and inform future projects. The design studies will create a pipeline of investable projects for the future.

Innovation Accelerator Fund

The Innovation Accelerator Fund will develop and commercialise smart local energy system products and services, and engage with the best international research and innovation opportunities.

Research and Integration Services

A world-leading, inter-disciplinary research programme will be commissioned to work alongside the Energy Systems Catapult. The programme will provide coordination and technical support to demonstration and design projects.

Find out more

The demonstrator and concept design competitions are open for applications.

Businesses and researchers can find out more about the open competitions and challenge by registering for our briefing event webcast tomorrow 15 May 2018.

Full details of the remaining competitions and funding will be announced shortly.

More about the challenge

The Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund will make sure that research and innovation is at the heart of government’s Industrial Strategy. This sets out 4 grand challenges in industries in which the UK is determined to pioneer progress.

The energy revolution falls under the clean growth challenge, which will support the UK to be a world leader in low-carbon technologies, systems and services.