Project to resume to reduce risk of flooding in Earby

Essential work on a £1million flood alleviation project is to resume in Earby next week, to reduce the risk of flooding to 91 homes and 17 businesses.

The culvert repair project started in the Lancashire town in July 2018, and was expected to take 13 weeks to complete.

The project experienced a set back due to a major obstruction being discovered whilst drilling the new culvert beneath the disused railway embankment just under halfway along the new route.

The Environment Agency’s contractors, JBA Bentley have now found a solution to complete the remaining part of the Victoria Clough culvert repair project.

Further investigation of the existing Victoria Clough culvert beneath the disused railway embankment has found that a technique called ‘pipe bursting’ can be used, to remove the obstruction and install a new culvert along the existing line.

Works are due commence on Monday 11 February to replace the existing culvert beneath the disused railway embankment and install an improved trash screen at the culvert inlet. This work is expected to take 8 weeks.

Temporary traffic management will be set up on Monday 25 February on the A56 to allow for the permanent repair of the footpath, kerbing and road to take place safely. This work is expected to take 2 weeks to complete.

Paul Swales, flood risk advisor for the Environment Agency, said:

We are now closing in on the completion of this project and would like to thank residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while we carry out this essential work to reduce flood risk in Earby.

The flood alleviation project involves making Victoria culvert structurally sound. Culverts are structures which carry water underground. They were often built to allow development to take place around them such as roads, homes and businesses. Many people live and work near culverts and may not even know they are there.

Other elements of the project have progressed well and have been completed, including 60 metres of structural re-lining of Victoria Clough culvert from the junction of Valley Road and Victoria Road and the Victoria Road/A56 junction.

The Environment Agency continues to explore other options to reduce flood risk from all sources in and around Earby. The team is investigating the options in more detail, which include flood storage areas on Earby Beck, the New Cut and Victoria Clough and installing a flood defence wall at Albert Street.

The Environment Agency is looking for volunteer flood wardens to play a key part in keeping Earby prepared and informed before, during and after a flood. Anyone interested in becoming a flood warden can email heather.cottrill@environment-agency.gov.uk to find out more.

By signing up to the Environment Agency’s free Flood Warning service residents and businesses can receive flood alerts and flood warnings for Earby Beck and/or Earby New Cut directly to their phone and emails, 24/7.