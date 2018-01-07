Professor Nick Hardwick welcomes government support for transparency

Professor Nick Hardwick, Chair of the Parole Board said:

“I welcome the support from the Lord Chancellor for my call for greater transparency of the parole system.

“It is sad that it has taken the Warboys case to get us to this point. I hope it will mean that in future we will be able to be more open with victims and the public about our decision making and that provides reassurance that the safety of the public is always uppermost in our minds.”