Professor Brian Morgan appointed to regulatory board

Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns has today welcomed the appointment of Professor Brian Morgan to the independent Regulatory Policy Committee (RPC).

Professor Morgan is currently a Professor of entrepreneurship at Cardiff Metropolitan University and director of its Creative Leadership and Enterprise Centre.

The Regulatory Policy Committee (RPC) is an independent body sponsored by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy which assesses the impact on business of new regulatory and deregulatory proposals.

Professor Morgan joins four other new appointments to the board – and one reappointment. Each member has substantial experience and expertise to play a key role in overseeing the government’s better regulation agenda.

Marking Professor Morgan’s appointment, Secretary of State for Wales Alun Cairns said:

The RPC is a body which plays such an important role in providing a robust and impartial check on the purpose and effects of proposed government regulatory activity.

Brian brings with him decades of leadership and experience in economics and enterprise and I am delighted to see him appointed to this important position. I have no doubt that he will work effectively with his co-members in their efforts to achieve better regulatory outcomes that promote growth and jobs, and protect the interests of society. Appointments to the RPC are made by the Secretary of State for Business, Enterprise and Industrial Strategy in line with the OCPA Code of Practice.

Business Minister Lord Henley said:

The Regulatory Policy Committee has been applauded by business for the strong, independent scrutiny it provides around the impact of regulation on business.

The new members will bring valuable expertise and experience to the Committee and play a vital role in supporting the Government to ensure that the evidence underpinning policy making is robust.

Chair of the Regulatory Policy Committee Anthony Browne said:

It is great to have such a strong range of new members joining the RPC, as we prepare for leaving the EU. Never has the work of the RPC in helping ensure high standards of policy making been more important.

The other new members are:

Laura Cox

Laura Cox is currently a partner at PriceWaterhouseCoopers and is a member of the Law Society (England and Wales) and the American Bar Association.

Stephen Gibson

Stephen Gibson has over 25 years’ experience as a professional economist, a regulator in regulated industries, and as a consultant. He has also lectured on the subject at Birkbeck and City Universities.

Andrew Williams-Fry

Andrew Williams-Fry is a regulatory economist and government affairs professional. He has worked in economically regulated sectors, including energy, water, rail, post, aviation and financial services and most recently has led regulatory and government affairs teams within the Mastercard group.

Sheila Drew-Smith OBE

Sheila Drew-Smith was a member of the Committee on Standards in Public Life. She is the Chair of the National Approved Letting Scheme, a committee member for SafeAgents and is the safeguarding adviser to the Secretary of State for International Development.

In addition to the five new members, Jeremy Mayhew has been reappointed to the Committee. He has served since 2012 and is, also, a Member of the Legal Services Board and the British Transport Police Authority. Previously, his experience was mainly in the media and broadcasting industry, both at the BBC and as a consultant.

The new appointments have been made following an open recruitment process and in accordance with the Ministerial Governance Code on Public Appointments.

NOTES TO EDITORS

Professor Brian Morgan biography

Brian Morgan is a professor of entrepreneurship and director of the creative leadership and enterprise centre at Cardiff Metropolitan University.

In March 2016 the Enterprise Centre launched a two year Research project into aimed at mapping the future trends of the Welsh economy.

Brian traces his interest in economics and enterprise to his time as a student and lecturer at the LSE.

Before returning to academia at Cardiff University in 1997 Brian was Chief Economist at the WDA.

Has worked as a senior policy adviser in Wales (for the WDA and the Assembly), and in Whitehall (the DTI) and he has worked extensively in Europe (for the OECD and EU).

He is the co-founder of world renowned whisky brand, Penderyn and was chairman of Brecon Carreg.

In 2011 he was Chair of an independent review panel set up by the Welsh Government to assess the impact of business rates on economic growth.