Professional Entry Scheme: Bar Council app to be tested at five new courts

In August we announced that we would be testing a Professional Entry Scheme at a limited number of courts, in a pilot designed to reduce queues and grant legal professionals easier access to court buildings.

The pilot, which is being tested in partnership with legal professional membership organisations, has been running since September. When the pilot completes in December, we will evaluate it. If successful, the scheme will be extended nationally and could be extended to other professional groups.

Throughout the pilot, the Bar Council has also been testing an app that it has developed to give its members a digital ‘id card’, which can be scanned by Court Security Officers. From Monday 26 November 2018, Bar Council members who have registered for the app will be able to use it at five additional courts:

Chester Crown Court.

Nottingham Crown Court

Portsmouth Combined Court

St Albans Crown Court

Swansea Crown Court

For more information about registering for the Bar Council’s app, contact: MemberServices@BarCouncil.org.uk