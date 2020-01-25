Prince William is appointed Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland 2020

The Queen has approved that His Royal Highness The Duke of Cambridge and Earl of Strathearn KG KT be appointed as Her Majesty’s Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in 2020.

The Lord High Commissioner is the Sovereign’s personal representative to the Annual General Assembly of the Church of Scotland. He attends the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland on behalf of the Sovereign. He makes the opening and closing addresses to the Assembly, and carries out a number of official functions as the Lord High Commissioner.