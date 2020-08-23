Prime Minister’s statement on returning children to school

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has today made a direct appeal to parents to return their children to the classroom when schools reopen next week.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

I have previously spoken about the moral duty to reopen schools to all pupils safely, and I would like to thank the school staff who have spent the summer months making classrooms Covid-secure in preparation for a full return in September.

We have always been guided by our scientific and medical experts, and we now know far more about coronavirus than we did earlier this year.

As the Chief Medical Officer has said, the risk of contracting Covid-19 in school is very small and it is far more damaging for a child’s development and their health and well-being to be away from school any longer.

This is why it’s vitally important that we get our children back into the classroom to learn and to be with their friends. Nothing will have a greater effect on the life chances of our children than returning to school.