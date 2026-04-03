Prime Minister's Easter message 2026

Easter is a celebration of hope, new life and renewal.

Across the country, churches and Christian communities quietly and tirelessly support families, children and neighbours - offering comfort, bringing people together, and standing alongside those who need it most. It is precisely that spirit of service which exemplifies national renewal, and reflects the very heart of Christ’s example.

This Easter comes at a time of real anxiety for many people. Conflicts abroad, pressures at home, and uncertainty about the future weigh heavily on families and households. In moments like these, faith offers reassurance and grounding - a reminder that we are not alone, and that hope can still take root even in difficult soil.

For generations, churches have been rooted in their neighbourhoods, working to combat poverty, fear and isolation. In times when some seek to divide, the Government is committed to working across faiths and differences to build a country that is more resilient, inclusive and connected. That is why we are keen to partner with churches, alongside other faith and belief groups, to strengthen and transform local communities through programmes such as Pride in Place and Best Start Family Hubs, among others.

Our country is at its best when we choose community over division, kindness over indifference, and service over self‑interest. I thank everyone who gives their time through churches and Christian charities, and wish Christians across the UK and around the world a very happy Easter filled with peace, hope and the promise of new life.