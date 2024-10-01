Prime Minister to hold talks with EU leaders in Brussels

The Prime Minister will travel to Brussels today to continue his drive to improve the UK’s relationship with the European Union to bolster the security, safety and prosperity of the British people.

Building on the extensive and positive engagement which has taken place already, he will discuss his ambitions for the next few months with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola.

The Prime Minister has set out his determination to move beyond Brexit and make the UK’s relationship with the EU work for the British people, and he remains focused on delivering a broad-based security pact, securing our borders and tackling barriers to trade.

He will say that at a time of growing instability in the world – with wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as the rise of vile smuggling gangs trafficking people across Europe – it is increasingly important that like-minded countries co-operate more closely on areas of shared interest.

While he wants talks to deliver ambitious and improved co-operation with EU leaders, he has been clear there will be no return to the single market, the customs union or freedom of movement.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

The UK is undeniably stronger when it works in lockstep with its closest international partners. This has never been more important - with war, conflict and insecurity all knocking on Europe’s door.

We will only be able to tackle these challenges by putting our collective weight behind them, which is why I am so determined to put the Brexit years behind us and establish a more pragmatic and mature relationship with the European Union.