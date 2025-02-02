Prime Minister to hold defence and security talks with European partners

Prime Minister to call on European countries to continue bearing down on Putin in the face of the struggling Russian economy

He will discuss plans for a UK-EU defence and security partnership with the UK’s closest partners in order to tackle the generational threats we all face

Prime Minister continues his focus on bolstering the UK’s national security – the key foundation upon which the government will deliver its Plan for Change

Europe must double down on its efforts to crush Putin’s war machine as Russia’s economy shows signs of weakening, the Prime Minister will warn tomorrow [Monday 3 February].

As he travels to Brussels for defence and security talks, he will urge the UK’s closest allies to step up and shoulder more of the burden in order to keep Europe safe against Russia’s increasing campaign of sabotage and destruction on our continent.

Putin is facing mounting domestic pressure as a result of his struggling economy, having ploughed billions into bankrolling his war machine – leading to skyrocketing inflation and soaring interest rates in Russia.

The recent sanctions imposed on Putin’s shadow fleet and energy companies have dealt a severe blow to Russia’s oil trade. Russian oil and gas revenues were down 29% in 2024 compared to 2022, and the sanctions have led to a sharp rise in shipping costs, with the majority of sanctioned vessels left unable to trade.

The UK and its allies have introduced the most punishing sanctions ever imposed on any global economy, with Putin himself admitting that these are causing a “colossal number of difficulties”.

The UK alone has sanctioned more than 2,100 individuals and entities under the Russia sanctions regime, over 1,900 of which were imposed since Putin’s full-scale invasion. This includes more than 100 ships for transporting Russian energy, including 93 oil tankers.

The Prime Minister will call on Europe to keep up the pressure on Putin, alongside sustained military support to Ukraine, to put them in the strongest possible position this year.

The Prime Minister will say today:

We need to see all allies stepping up – particularly in Europe. President Trump has threatened more sanctions on Russia and it’s clear that’s got Putin rattled. We know that he’s worried about the state of the Russian economy. I’m here to work with our European partners on keeping up the pressure, targeting the energy revenues and the companies supplying his missile factories to crush Putin’s war machine. Because ultimately, alongside our military support, that is what will bring peace closer.

The Prime Minister has prioritised security as a foundation for his Plan for Change, believing every mission relies on a strong security base, from ensuring the UK’s Armed Forces have the cutting-edge equipment they need, to securing medical supply chains and increasing diversification in energy supplies.

Tomorrow afternoon, he will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, before travelling to meet with the leaders of the 27 EU Member States at an informal meeting of the European Council.

There, the Prime Minister will set out his pitch for an ambitious UK-EU defence and security partnership with a number of steps to increase co-operation on shared threats, and go further on cross-border crime and illegal migration, while delivering growth and security at home.

The session of the Informal European Council is part of the Prime Minister’s ongoing commitment to strengthen our partnership with the European Union in order to drive growth, boost living standards and keep the UK safe and secure.

The Prime Minister is committed to making Brexit work better for the British people while keeping within his red lines – no return to freedom of movement and no re-joining the customs union or single market.