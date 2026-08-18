Prime Minister supports West Midlands to take public control of local bus network

Government and local leaders join forces to keep vital bus services running for millions of people across the West Midlands

Partnership between No10 North and the West Midlands will save bus services at risk by bringing them under local control

Marks first major milestone in drive towards regionalisation and localisation of essential public services under this government, empowering local leaders to deliver better, more affordable and more reliable bus services

Millions of people will be able to rely on vital bus links across the West Midlands thanks to a partnership confirmed today between the government and the West Midlands Combined Authority to take local control of bus services.

Thanks to the work by Mayor Richard Parker, the West Midlands Combined Authority and the support confirmed today by Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, people will be able to benefit from protected routes, and the better and improved services that franchising brings. The move marks the first big shift under this government to bring buses under public control in a major drive towards regionalisation and localisation of essential public services.

It comes after the parent company behind local operator National Express indicated it was leaving the market, putting the vast majority of bus trips in the West Midlands at risk.

Backed by £11.5m of new government funding over the next three years, the deal will support the West Midlands Combined Authority to save those services by bringing the bus network under public control, helping to protect routes. In the longer term, West Midlands Combined Authority is progressing work to directly control bus services through franchising, paying contractors to run the services for them.

The bold move shows the government’s willingness to take urgent action to work with local leaders to fix the problems facing people in their regions, backing them with the tools and resources they need to deliver for their communities.

Like in London and Greater Manchester where bus services are franchised, greater public control over bus services will give local leaders more say over routes, branding, fares and standards so that they can make sure they are designed, integrated and delivering in the best interests of local communities. This includes the ability to make fares more affordable.

The deal marks the next step in delivering greater control over public services to mayors and local communities and comes ahead of Liverpool City Region beginning to bring its bus network under public control from September 6th.

Together these milestones mean that millions more people across the country will soon be benefitting from the improvements that can be driven across services when local leaders have control over the network, joining those in London and Greater Manchester where bus franchising is already in operation.

Today’s agreement is an example of the ongoing work being driven through No 10 North to put power back into the hands of local leaders, giving them more control over essential public services, enabling them to undo decades of decline.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham said:

“When I said we would put power back into the hands of local communities, this is exactly what I was talking about. We’re not afraid to take bold action to protect people and we’re backing the Mayor to step in to save these vital bus services which millions of people rely on every day.

“Buses are the backbone of public transport in the West Midlands, and this step will mean better, more affordable services for communities across the region.

“This is just the start. No 10 North will play a key role in supporting local leaders right across the country and handing them the power they need to bring back hope and make the changes that are right for their communities.”

The partnership between West Midlands Combined Authority and the government will protect around 4,800 jobs and keep up to 750 buses a day on the road, ensuring communities continue to be connected to work, education, healthcare, childcare and leisure while the bus network is brought under public control.

Buses are the backbone of public transport in the West Midlands, with the bus network carrying around 4.6 million trips each week.

The West Midlands Combined Authority is finalising the total cost of the deal and is expected to complete the transaction in the autumn.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said:

“For millions of people across the West Midlands, the bus isn’t a nice-to-have. It’s how they get to work, school, appointments, see family and keep life moving. The government could not stand back and allow these passengers to lose access to bus networks.

“This funding will help protect thousands of jobs and support the West Midlands’ move to franchising, so Mayor Richard Parker can build a bus network that puts passengers first. Alongside our £2 fare cap and free summer bus travel for young people, it’s part of our plan to deliver better, more reliable buses while making every pound of taxpayers’ money work harder.”

This Government is already giving over £2 billion of funding to West Midlands Combined Authority over five years, with the freedom to spend the funding in whatever way they see fit, whether it is lowering the price of fares, supporting franchising, introducing new routes and zero emission buses, or creating safer bus stops.

This additional £11.5 million will pay for specialist projects and legal advice, IT systems, as well as project support and delivery staff to keep the bus network up and running during the transition to public control.

Richard Parker, Mayor of the West Midlands, said:

“People rely on these buses to get to work, to school or to hospital appointments. They are a public service, and I believe they should be run in the public interest.

“So, we stepped in. We protected the services people depend on, protected jobs and kept the West Midlands moving.

“There should be no doubt who our bus network ultimately answers to - the millions of people who rely on it every single day.”

The investment demonstrates how the government is supporting local leadership, giving West Midlands Combined Authority the backing it needs to take decisions in the interests of local passengers.

Transport services are lifelines for local communities, helping people access jobs, opportunities and education. As well as helping get to where they need to, buses are also critical to growing local economies, which is why this government is supporting six mayoral authorities to set up bus franchising, allowing local leaders to take control to deliver better services fit for their communities.

The investment is part of the government’s plan to deliver better, cheaper and more reliable buses, alongside the introduction of the £2 fare cap, which comes into force in January, and free bus travel for under-16s this summer.

It also comes alongside the Prime Minister’s move today to scrap time restrictions on disabled bus passes, so that disabled people across England can travel on buses for free all day, every day. The change will come into effect from 1 April, delivering 24/7 free travel for pass holders and giving people crucial breathing space from the cost of living.