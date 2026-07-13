Prime Minister secures Ukraine defence deal backing British jobs and industry: 13 July 2026

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has secured a deal for the UK to join the £78 billion (€90 billion) Ukraine Support Loan, boosting Ukraine’s defence and creating future opportunities for UK defence companies

The agreement is the latest demonstration of the Prime Minister’s steadfast support for Ukraine and European security

Alongside new UK-EU cyber sanctions on Russia announced today, it sends a clear message that Ukraine’s allies will continue to stand united against Russian aggression.

Arriving in Paris for a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has today announced a landmark agreement that will give UK defence firms access to contracts funded through the EU’s £78 billion (€90 billion) Ukraine Support Loan initiative, strengthening Ukraine’s defence while supporting jobs and growth across the UK.

The agreement follows the successful conclusion of negotiations between the UK and the EU, first announced at the European Political Community Summit in Armenia in May, and represents a significant step forward in UK-EU defence and security cooperation.

Through the scheme, UK defence companies will be eligible to bid for procurement contracts funded by the loan, unlocking billions in potential investment, supporting skilled jobs across the country and strengthening the UK’s world-leading defence industrial base. The UK’s contribution to the initiative will be proportionate to the value of contracts secured by British industry.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

I have always been clear that the UK will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes. This agreement will help ensure Ukraine gets the support it needs to defend itself against Russian aggression, while backing British defence companies, supporting skilled jobs and strengthening our national security. Working alongside our European allies, we are stepping up support for Ukraine and stepping up pressure on Russia. Together, we are sending a clear message: we will stand united against Russian aggression and continue to defend the security of Europe.

The loan initiative was established to help meet Ukraine’s defence and budgetary needs through 2026 and 2027, enabling continued investment in military capabilities and defence production at a critical moment in the war.

Today’s agreement is the latest demonstration of the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine. This year alone, the UK has committed £3.75 billion in military support and remains committed to providing £3 billion annually for as long as it takes. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion, the UK’s total support for Ukraine has reached £25 billion, including £16 billion in military assistance and £5.6 billion in non-military support.

The announcement comes as the UK and its allies intensify efforts to counter Russian aggression across Europe. Today, the UK and the EU introduced the first joint UK-EU cyber sanctions package, targeting Russian state actors and criminal networks responsible for malicious cyber activity.

Alongside EU member states, the UK is also attributing last year’s attempted attack on Poland’s energy infrastructure to Russia’s FSB Centre 16. Had it succeeded, up to 500,000 people could have been left without power. The attack is another example of Russia’s reckless attempts to undermine European security and destabilise its neighbours.

Together, these measures underline the UK’s commitment to strengthening European security, supporting Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression and deepening defence cooperation with European partners in response to growing threats.

Notes to Editors: