Prime Minister meets with Lionesses ahead of the Euros to announce a new approach to school sport

Government announces new School Sport Partnerships and a new Enrichment Framework for schools to ensure all young people have equal access to high-quality sport and extracurricular activity

Girls to be given the same opportunity as boys to play sport at school, as well as equal access for those with special needs and disabilities – as the Government delivers its Plan for Change

Prime Minister visits Lionesses training session to throw support behind players ahead of this summer’s tournament – telling the team: “we are behind you every step of the way”

Today the Prime Minister met with the Lionesses as they prepare to defend England’s title at the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 football competition next month.

He wished head coach Sarina Wiegman and the rest of the squad good luck ahead of their first match – telling them the whole nation is behind them.

The visit comes alongside new plans to give every child across the country equal access to high quality PE and sport as the government announces a new approach to school activity.

This will ensure schools have a new framework that will include a clear focus on equal access and two hours per week of physical education. Each school’s offering will be publicly available.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

I speak for the entire nation when I say good luck to our Lionesses for this summer’s Euros. We will be behind you every step of the way. Not only have you made history, but you have inspired the next generation to find a sport they love. That’s why I’m delighted we are delivering on your call to ensure they have the opportunity to go on and play – maybe even for England one day.

A national network will be developed to build strong partnerships between schools, local clubs and National Governing Bodies to identify and break down barriers to sport for children who are less active, primarily girls and pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

It will be supported by a new Enrichment Framework to ensure all young people have equal access to high-quality extra-curricular activities – including football and other sports.

The government has also committed to publish information about every school’s sport and enrichment offer, so parents can see what their children can play. The information will be included in new ‘school profiles’ – a one stop shop for parents to see information about their local schools, with further detail to come in the autumn.

Leah Williamson and Lotte Wubben-Moy – driving forces behind the Lionesses’ equal access campaign – were among the players to hear from the Prime Minister how the new approach will level the playing field for young girls and children with disabilities in England.

Lioness Lotte Wubben-Moy welcomed today’s announcement:

We want every young girl to have the opportunity to play football in school. This isn’t only about laying the foundations for future Lionesses to rise up, but also a chance for the power of football to help create change within the education system and set an example for equality. Only 50% of secondary schools currently offer equal access to football for girls and boys. At such a crucial time in a young person’s life we cannot underestimate the positive impact football and sport can have on their physical and mental wellbeing. The PM’s announcement is an encouraging build upon the legacy of our Euros win in 2022. We as Lionesses are eager to see the speedy introduction of these new proposals. A bright future is ahead.

Today’s news aims to reverse a worrying trend where boys are more active than girls. It will boost physical access for all pupils, regardless of age, gender or ability. It will also support the delivery of competitions at a local, regional and national level.

The partnerships approach will ensure inclusive best practice is shared and adopted widely across all schools in England.

This builds on the work the government is already doing with partners including Youth Sport Trust and Sport England to boost participation having already invested £100m to upgrade sports facilities.