Prime Minister meets hospitality leaders to boost opportunities for young people

The Prime Minister hosted a roundtable discussion this morning with hospitality organisations working to support those facing barriers to employment, training and education, setting out the government’s ambition to ensure every young person can fulfil their potential regardless of background.

He set out the government’s focus on technical education and skills, arguing that university should not be seen as the only route to success. He outlined plans to increase participation in high-level skills training, expand technical excellence colleges and prioritise youth apprenticeships to meet the needs of the economy of the future.

The Prime Minister also set out the government’s wider approach to supporting young people, including action to tackle child poverty through breakfast clubs, expanded childcare and lifting the two-child benefit limit, alongside the Youth Guarantee and a new £3,000 incentive for businesses to recruit young people who have been out of work for six months.

He invited participants to share first-hand experiences of existing schemes and how they could be improved.