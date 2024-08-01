Prime Minister launches new clamp down on criminal and violent disorder

Criminals intent on causing violence and unrest on our streets will be stopped in their tracks thanks to a new National Violent Disorder Programme, the Prime Minister has announced today.

At a meeting of police chiefs in Downing Street this afternoon, he offered his clear backing to forces up and down the country - pledging that the government will work in direct partnership with them to stamp out the violent disorder seen in recent weeks.

Following the meeting, he has announced the immediate creation of the new programme, which will bring together the best policing capabilities from across the country to share intelligence on the activity of violent groups so the authorities can swiftly intervene to arrest them.

Local insight and data will be used to gain a national understanding of where these criminals are operating, including the British Transport Police alerting where they see a spike in train ticket sales that could be linked to organised violent disorder.

It will also consider how we can deploy facial recognition technology, which is already used by some forces, more widely across the country. This will mean criminals can be targeted, found and brought to justice quickly.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said this afternoon:

“I’ve just held a meeting with senior police and law enforcement leaders where we’ve resolved to show who we are. A country that will not allow understandable fear to curdle into division and hate in our communities and that will not permit, under any circumstances a breakdown in law and order on our streets.

“Because let’s be very clear about this. It’s not protest. It’s not legitimate. It’s crime and violent disorder. An assault on the rule of law and the execution of justice.

“And so, on behalf of the British people who expect their values and their security to be upheld, we will put a stop to it.”

The programme will also support the swift deployment of surge teams to forces who need them, for example, when they’re faced with intelligence that suggests organised violence in a particular area.

The tragic events in Southport on Monday shone a light on the heroism of our emergency services and the work they do to keep the public safe. However, this was exploited by a criminal minority who directly targeted the police in a shocking display of aggression later that day which left fifty officers injured.

The Prime Minister was clear that criminals will never be allowed to hide behind the legitimate right to protest in order to wreak havoc and intimidation in our communities.

The plans form part of the government’s mission to take back our streets by halving serious violent crime and raising confidence in the police and criminal justice system.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

“Southport suffered a horrific attack that no community should ever have to face. But instead of being shown respect for their grief, the community had to endure violent disorder and thuggery.

“For the emergency services who responded with bravery to save lives on Monday to then face attack themselves on Tuesday is disgraceful and it only adds to the trauma when we should be thinking of the families of the little girls, and making sure they can get justice.

“Communities have a right to feel safe without deliberate organised violence or thuggery in our streets. Criminals need to face the full force of the law and today we made clear that the police have our strong support in keeping the streets safe. We will work with senior police officers across the country to make sure there is rapid intelligence sharing and swift action to stop violent disorder and make sure criminals pay the price.”

Chief Constable Gavin Stephens, NPCC Chair said:

“I would like to thank all the officers and first responders involved for their bravery and unity. At times like these it is encouraging to see the way forces come together to support each other, as well as the wider public.

“All of us in public leadership or in positions of influence have a responsibility to use our platform to help bring people together. It is more important than ever for us to call out disinformation, highlight harmful practices, report and condemn criminal and work together for a better society.”

“We welcome any support which helps us to strengthen our policing capability to deal with these types of incidents. We look forward to working with government and receiving more details on the creation of a National Violent Disorder Programme and further work on tools such as Live Facial Recognition.”

Chief Constable Sir Andy Marsh, CEO at the College of Policing, said:

“My thoughts remain firmly with the families of the little girls killed in Southport and the other people who are still recovering. I cannot begin to comprehend the extent of their grief and trauma at this time.

“This violence, from thugs who are hijacking the terrible grief felt across the country, is despicable, unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The same police officers who run towards harm to protect us are now being pelted with bricks, bins and fireworks. I’m grateful to the prime minister for extending his support to my colleagues as they deal with this criminality.

“Tonight, and over the weekend, police officers will be out in large numbers to protect us and our families. The College of Policing is making sure public order commanders have the support and guidance to utilise the full extent of the law and the tactics available to us.

“I say clearly to anyone who is seeking to bring further violence to our streets that your thuggish behaviour is not acceptable and not welcome in our communities. Police are already tracking down those involved in violence and anyone else thinking of joining in should know they will face the full force of the law.”