Prime Minister Keir Starmer's message for Rosh Hashanah

As we usher in the most significant period in the Jewish calendar – a period of deep reflection – let me send heartfelt and sincere good wishes to Jewish communities throughout the UK marking Rosh Hashanah.

So often, Rosh Hashanah is a joyous occasion. But this year, we approach it with anguish too. Our hearts are heavy with the memory of the brutal acts of October 7th. As we remember those who lost their lives, I pledge to do all we can to bring home the hostages.

I also take this opportunity to reaffirm the extraordinary role that the Jewish community plays in Britain today. As I have got to know the community and visited its synagogues, schools and charities, I have been moved time and again by its energy and warmth. It is the achievement of countless people, who by multiple acts of kindness, give Jewish life in this country its humanity and grace.

At a time of huge challenge for the Jewish world, with rising hostility and antisemitism, I stand steadfast this Rosh Hashanah in admiration of this cherished community. The Jewish community, and all it stands for, makes Britain a better, stronger society.

I wish you a happy, healthy and sweet New Year. May you and your loved ones be inscribed in the Book of Life.

Shana Tova.