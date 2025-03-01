Prime Minister Keir Starmer to host leaders summit on Ukraine

The Prime Minister will intensify his efforts in pursuit of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine by convening international leaders at a summit in London today.

The Prime Minister has this weekend reiterated his unwavering support for Ukraine and is determined to find a way forward that brings an end to Russia’s illegal war and guarantees Ukraine a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security.

The summit rounds off a week of intense diplomacy for the Prime Minister, which has seen him raise UK defence spending and travel to Washington D.C. for productive talks with President Trump in support of UK and European security. The Prime Minister spoke again with both President Trump and President Zelenskyy on Friday evening following the events of yesterday at the Presidents’ meeting in Washington D.C.

The Prime Minister will welcome Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni to Downing Street this morning, before being joined at the summit in central London by the leaders of Ukraine, France, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, Czechia and Romania. The Turkish Foreign Minister, NATO Secretary General and the Presidents of the European Commission and European Council will also attend.

The Prime Minister has been clear that there can be no negotiations about Ukraine without Ukraine, a determination he reiterated when he warmly welcomed President Zelenskyy to Downing Street on Saturday evening ahead of the summit.

Discussions at the summit will focus on:

Strengthening Ukraine’s position now – including ongoing military support and increased economic pressure on Russia.

The need for a strong lasting deal that delivers a permanent peace in Ukraine and ensures that Ukraine is able to deter and defend against future Russian attack.

Next steps on planning for strong security guarantees.

Following the announcement earlier this week that the UK will spend 2.5% of its GDP on defence by 2027, the Prime Minister will be clear on the need for Europe to play its part on defence and step up for the good of collective security.

The UK has already been clear it is willing to support Ukraine’s future security with troops on the ground.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: