Prime Minister appoints Chief Secretary and Chief Economic Advisor: 1 September 2025

Today the Prime Minister is bolstering the Downing Street operation as this government delivers on the country’s priorities: growth people feel in their pockets, secure borders, and getting the NHS back on its feet.

The return of parliament marks a new term and a ramping up of the next phase of this government’s domestic agenda– relentless delivery on our Plan for Change.

The Prime Minister has today appointed Rt Hon Darren Jones MP as the Chief Secretary (Minister of State) to the Prime Minister and No10 Downing Street.

The Chief Secretary role is a new appointment which will work collaboratively across UK Government to drive forward progress in key policy areas, reporting directly to the Prime Minister.

The Ministerial role, based within No10 Downing Street, will directly oversee work across Government to support the delivery of the Prime Minister’s priorities and the Government’s Plan for Change.

The Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister (Minister of State) will attend Cabinet.

In addition, the Prime Minister has directly appointed Baroness Shafik as his Chief Economic Advisor to support the Prime Minister on economic affairs. This role and the additional expertise will support the Government to go further and faster in driving economic growth and raising living standards for all.

Baroness (Minouche) Shafik is a world leading economist, whose career has straddled public policy and academia.

She served as the Permanent Secretary of the UK’s Department for International Development, Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund and Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, where she sat on the monetary, financial and prudential policy committees.

She was also President and Vice Chancellor of the London School of Economics and Columbia University and taught at the Wharton Business School and Georgetown University.

She was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list in 2015 and became a crossbench peer in the House of Lords in 2020.