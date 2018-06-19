Preston drug dealer has sentence increased after Solicitor General’s referral

A Preston drug dealer has today had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his sentence for being too low.

Edward Marland, 46, was arrested after selling an undercover officer diamorphine or heroin on 3 separate occasions. This was part of an undercover operation in the Preston area which also led to the arrest of 18 others.

Marland was originally sentenced at Preston Crown Court in April, where he was given a sentence of 3 years 9 months’ imprisonment. Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 5 years 7 months.

Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said: