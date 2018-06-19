Press release
Preston drug dealer has sentence increased after Solicitor General’s referral
Preston drug dealer Edward Marland has sentence increased to 5 years 7 months
A Preston drug dealer has today had his sentence increased after the Solicitor General, Robert Buckland QC MP, referred his sentence for being too low.
Edward Marland, 46, was arrested after selling an undercover officer diamorphine or heroin on 3 separate occasions. This was part of an undercover operation in the Preston area which also led to the arrest of 18 others.
Marland was originally sentenced at Preston Crown Court in April, where he was given a sentence of 3 years 9 months’ imprisonment. Today, after the Solicitor General’s referral, the Court of Appeal increased his sentence to 5 years 7 months.
Commenting on the sentence increase, the Solicitor General said:
Drug-dealing offences have a devastating effect on the communities in which they occur. I am therefore glad that the serious impact of Marland’s crimes has now been reflected in his increased sentence.