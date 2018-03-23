Preserving the past and present for future generations

As part of the major A19 Coast Road project which is creating a triple decker roundabout, the first of its kind in the North East, a time capsule containing items donated by schools and businesses will be buried on site.

One of the schools that has been involved is Hadrian Park Primary School which was visited by the Mayor of North Tyneside Norma Redfearn.

During her visit she spoke to the children about the items they were putting into the capsule including a video which the children produced themselves about the school and teachers.

Highways England assistant project manager Steven Cox said:

We have been really pleased with the contributions we have received from the wider community who have been willing to get involved in this project. There will be a wide range of items including pictures and videos as well as brochures and memory sticks. We would like to thank everyone who has got involved and hopefully when it is dug up in 100 years it will provide a great insight into the past. There will be information on the £75m Highways England scheme and our contractors Sisk Lagan JV, along with photographs which show the different stages of progress on the scheme.

There will be an official unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the burying of the capsule in August.

Highways England are taking part in the Year of Engineering campaign, which aims to inspire young people to consider engineering as a rewarding career. Highways England is looking for a continuing pipeline of young engineers to deliver the multi-billion investment plans for our motorways and major A-roads, improving lives and making a positive difference to the world.

To support this Highways England and its A19 Coast Road scheme contractors Sisk Lagan JV are organising a competition for local schools. The competition is asking children to design and build a model school using recycled materials. Hadrain Park Primary School has already signed up to the competition which will run from May until the end of September.

Judging will take place in October before crowning the winning school - Best School Design and Build Engineering Project 2018.

General enquiries

Members of the public should contact the Highways England customer contact centre on 0300 123 5000.

Media enquiries

Journalists should contact the Highways England press office on 0844 693 1448 and use the menu to speak to the most appropriate press officer.