News story
Powering the vehicles of the future: apply for business funding
Businesses can apply for a share of up to £30 million to develop vehicle technologies that significantly reduce CO2 emissions and improve air quality.
The Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) has up to £30 million to invest in technologies that support the long-term development of low and zero emission vehicles in the UK.
The APC is a government-industry body that aims to make the UK a global centre of excellence for low carbon vehicle development and production.
The funding is part of a 10-year, £1 billion joint government and industry investment to accelerate development of low carbon propulsion technologies and help the UK to take advantage of the huge opportunities in this field.
The competition process is delivered by Innovate UK.
Developing low and zero emission technologies
The APC is seeking projects that develop low and zero emission on-vehicle technologies for on or off-road vehicles. They must be in the following areas:
- alternative propulsion systems
- electric machines and power electronics
- energy storage and energy management
- lightweight vehicle and powertrain structures
- thermal propulsion systems
Projects must have a proven technology concept and demonstrate that there is a clear route to market.
Competition information
- the competition opens on 30 April 2018 and the deadline for applications is midday on 27 June 2018
- projects must be led by a business working in partnership with others and must include an SME and a vehicle manufacturer or tier 1 supplier
- we expect total project costs to range between £5 million and £40 million and for projects to last between 18 and 42 months
- businesses could attract up to 70% of their project costs
- a briefing event will be held on 7 May 2018