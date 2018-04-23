Powering the vehicles of the future: apply for business funding

The Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) has up to £30 million to invest in technologies that support the long-term development of low and zero emission vehicles in the UK.

The APC is a government-industry body that aims to make the UK a global centre of excellence for low carbon vehicle development and production.

The funding is part of a 10-year, £1 billion joint government and industry investment to accelerate development of low carbon propulsion technologies and help the UK to take advantage of the huge opportunities in this field.

The competition process is delivered by Innovate UK.

Developing low and zero emission technologies

The APC is seeking projects that develop low and zero emission on-vehicle technologies for on or off-road vehicles. They must be in the following areas:

alternative propulsion systems

electric machines and power electronics

energy storage and energy management

lightweight vehicle and powertrain structures

thermal propulsion systems

Projects must have a proven technology concept and demonstrate that there is a clear route to market.

Competition information