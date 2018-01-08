Powering the next generation of vehicles: apply for funding

The Automotive Propulsion Council (APC) has up to £30 million to support collaborative projects developing new technologies that help to power vehicles of the future.

Reductions in CO2

Projects in this competition must:

significantly reduce vehicle CO2 emissions and improve air quality

accelerate the development of technology solutions that support low emission vehicles

strengthen UK capability and develop the supply chain either in low carbon vehicle propulsion or lightweight systems technology

They should be based around one or more of the UK Automotive Council’s 4 strategic technologies:

electric machines and power electronics

energy storage and energy development

lightweight vehicle and powertrain structures

thermal propulsion

About the funding

Funding for this competition is provided by the APC, a government-industry body that aims to make the UK a global centre of excellence for low carbon vehicle development and production.

Applications are managed by Innovate UK.

Competition information