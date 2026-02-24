Powerful new Royal Navy warship programme advances as milestones reached for two ships

Steel cut for Royal Navy frigate HMS Bulldog and HMS Active ‘rolled out’ at Rosyth, marking key production milestones.

Ship building programme sustains 1,250 high-skilled jobs across the Type 31 programme and 1,250 in the UK Supply Chain.

The two British-designed Type 31 frigates will form a vital part of the Royal Navy’s future hybrid fleet, delivering on the Strategic Defence Review.

Two of the Royal Navy’s powerful new Type 31 frigates have reached key shipbuilding milestones today.

At a ceremony in Rosyth, HMS Active was ‘rolled out’ from Babcock’s ship building facility, marking the completion of its construction. It will now be prepared to have its final fitting out.

At the same site construction began on HMS Bulldog, following a steel cut ceremony.

Thousands of British shipbuilders are delivering innovative warships that will protect Britain’s vital interests for decades to come.

The milestones show the momentum behind the programme and the strength of Scottish shipbuilding, which sustains 1,250 jobs across the Type 31 programme and 1,250 in the UK Supply Chain, supporting the Government’s commitment to make, build and buy more in Britain.

HMS Bulldog and HMS Active are two of five 5,700-tonne Inspiration-class frigates that are being built in Scotland and will form a vital part of the Royal Navy’s surface fleet. They will undertake missions including interception, intelligence gathering, defence engagement and humanitarian support. The vessels deliver the Strategic Defence Review’s vision of a modern, hybrid Royal Navy.

This Government is stepping up on defence, delivering the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the end of the Cold War – 2.6% of GDP from 2027 – to make Britain secure at home and strong abroad.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard MP, said:

These milestones show Scottish shipbuilding at its best. From starting construction for HMS Bulldog to rolling out the impressive HMS Active, this programme is delivering world-class warships for the Royal Navy and real economic benefits for communities across Scotland and the wider UK.

The frigates will serve our nation for decades to come, and the skills and infrastructure we’re building here will secure the future of Scottish shipbuilding for generations.

The Type 31 programme is creating a lasting legacy for Scottish and British shipbuilding. Over 400 apprenticeship roles have been established, through partnerships with local colleges in Fife and across Scotland. The programme is developing the next generation of shipbuilders and creating career pathways in advanced manufacturing, engineering and maritime industries.

A traditional steel-cutting ceremony for HMS Bulldog took place in Babcock’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, part of around £200 million of investment the company has made at Rosyth. This includes the purpose-built Venturer Building assembly hall, which enables the simultaneous construction of two frigates and positions Scotland at the forefront of modern naval shipbuilding.

First Sea Lord, General Sir Gwyn Jenkins, said:

HMS Active’s roll-out and HMS Bulldog’s steel cut represent real momentum in delivering the ships the Royal Navy needs. These versatile frigates will be workhorses of the fleet, capable of operating across a wide spectrum of maritime operations.

As we build towards a hybrid navy that combines crewed vessels with uncrewed systems, the Type 31s will provide the flexible, adaptable platforms we need to meet evolving threats. I am immensely proud that these ships are being built by the skilled workforce here at Rosyth, continuing Scotland’s proud tradition of naval shipbuilding and demonstrating that British industry can deliver world-leading capability.

David Lockwood, CEO, Babcock, said:

Delivering the Steel Cut for HMS Bulldog and the Rollout of HMS Active on the same day is a powerful demonstration of the drive and delivery focus of our Type 31 programme as we build the next modern, future ready fleet for the Royal Navy. These milestones show the maturity of our facility, the success of the design and build process, and the skill and dedication of our Babcock team.

We are not only building a new class of ship at Rosyth, we are also at the forefront of a national endeavour that is strengthening the UK’s shipbuilding industry, supporting sovereign and allied maritime capability, while creating an advanced industrial footprint and expertise that will support the future of global shipbuilding for generations to come.

The British-designed Arrowhead 140 platform has already secured international export success with Indonesia and Poland, with the modular, adaptable design creating exportable intellectual property and strengthening interoperability with allied nations.