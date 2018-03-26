Pothole fund boosted to repair roads after winter damage

Local roads badly affected by recent winter weather will benefit from a further £100 million to help repair any potholes and other storm damage, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling announced today (26 March 2018).

This money will help repair almost 2 million potholes as well as help protect the roads from any future severe weather.

This is on top of the £75 million in government funding already given to councils from the Pothole Action Fund this year, as well as the additional £46 million boost for highways authorities announced just before Christmas. Around 7 million potholes will be filled due to this money, announced in the 2016 Budget.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said:

People rely on good roads to get to work and to see friends or family. We have seen an unusually prolonged spell of freezing weather which has caused damage to our local roads. We are giving councils even more funding to help repair their roads so all road users can enjoy their journeys without having to dodge potholes.

Already, £2.5 million has been allocated to Devon County Council to quickly repair the A379 which was badly damaged by Storm Emma.

The government is also investing more than £900,000 in innovations using connected vehicles to help councils more efficiently manage and plan maintenance works. These trials will ultimately help provide councils with data to enable them to repair potholes before they occur as well as maintain their other assets more effectively as part of their asset management plans. This will help prevent further potholes and other road defects occurring over time.

Pothole spending

Blackpool Council has been given £100,000 to lead on a digital inspector scheme with 8 councils. This will see high definition cameras mounted on vehicles to collect data on road and path conditions, which is then analysed by computers to highlight where roads are deteriorating. The City of York will also get £72,000 to use a similar system to build on its pothole spotter trial.

Transport for the West Midlands, West Sussex County Council, Buckinghamshire County Council, Croydon Council and Southampton City Council have also been awarded funding for road condition monitoring innovations. Swindon Borough Council will trial the use of smartphone sensors to collate road conditions and Essex County Council will work with Daimler to use information collected by its cars. Derby City Council and Oxfordshire County Council will use connected vehicles to collect data on the condition of road signs.

Westminster City Council will trial the use of cameras to provide real-time updates so people can locate parking spaces easier.

The department is also providing £30,000 to the Association of Directors of Environment, Economy, Planning and Transport ( ADEPT ) to work on technological and innovative improvements to future-proof the local road network.

This fund is on top of the record £6 billion the government is providing local authorities between 2015 and 2021 to maintain and improve their roads.

Pothole/flood resilience funding

Area Name Pothole/flood resilience funding £97.5 millon allocation (£) North East North East CA 4,533,373 North West Greater Manchester CA 2,882,002 North West Liverpool City Region CA 1,860,126 Yorkshire and The Humber Sheffield City Region CA 1,364,732 Yorkshire and The Humber West Yorkshire CA 3,107,703 West Midlands West Midlands ITA 1,702,946 North East County Durham UA 1,296,639 North East Darlington UA 185,229 North East Hartlepool UA 136,775 North East Middlesbrough UA 147,147 North East Northumberland UA 1,849,720 North East Redcar and Cleveland UA 246,208 North East Stockton-on-Tees UA 270,003 North East Gateshead 279,456 North East Newcastle upon Tyne 296,781 North East North Tyneside 265,372 North East South Tyneside 183,836 North East Sunderland 361,570 North West Blackburn with Darwen UA 178,365 North West Blackpool UA 146,983 North West Cheshire East UA 1,081,305 North West Cheshire West and Chester UA 892,090 North West Halton UA 212,684 North West Warrington UA 325,886 North West Cumbria 2,859,217 North West Bolton 318,470 North West Bury 200,241 North West Manchester 438,956 North West Oldham 269,365 North West Rochdale 247,494 North West Salford 268,154 North West Stockport 297,212 North West Tameside 228,036 North West Trafford 244,119 North West Wigan 369,956 North West Lancashire 2,393,218 North West Knowsley 215,689 North West Liverpool 481,702 North West Sefton 311,440 North West St. Helens 259,687 North West Wirral 378,923 Yorkshire and The Humber East Riding of Yorkshire UA 1,251,395 Yorkshire and The Humber Kingston upon Hull, City of UA 205,595 Yorkshire and The Humber North East Lincolnshire UA 223,298 Yorkshire and The Humber North Lincolnshire UA 529,807 Yorkshire and The Humber York UA 256,632 Yorkshire and The Humber North Yorkshire 3,285,049 Yorkshire and The Humber Barnsley 412,485 Yorkshire and The Humber Doncaster 541,934 Yorkshire and The Humber Rotherham 410,314 Yorkshire and The Humber Sheffield 0 Yorkshire and The Humber Bradford 595,461 Yorkshire and The Humber Calderdale 385,751 Yorkshire and The Humber Kirklees 629,186 Yorkshire and The Humber Leeds 989,926 Yorkshire and The Humber Wakefield 507,378 East Midlands Derby UA 230,810 East Midlands Leicester UA 260,236 East Midlands Nottingham UA 242,057 East Midlands Rutland UA 213,766 East Midlands Derbyshire 2,035,992 East Midlands Leicestershire 1,560,176 East Midlands Lincolnshire 3,457,324 East Midlands Northamptonshire 1,630,762 East Midlands Nottinghamshire 1,635,629 West Midlands Herefordshire, County of UA 1,252,647 West Midlands Shropshire UA 1,858,807 West Midlands Stoke-on-Trent UA 271,391 West Midlands Telford and Wrekin UA 347,983 West Midlands Staffordshire 2,203,545 West Midlands Warwickshire 1,415,650 West Midlands Birmingham 0 West Midlands Coventry 276,480 West Midlands Dudley 331,366 West Midlands Sandwell 313,551 West Midlands Solihull 278,680 West Midlands Walsall 261,690 West Midlands Wolverhampton 241,180 West Midlands Worcestershire 1,627,557 East of England Bedford UA 305,589 East of England Central Bedfordshire UA 495,565 East of England Luton UA 130,996 East of England Peterborough UA 334,006 East of England Southend-on-Sea UA 142,545 East of England Thurrock UA 213,231 East of England Cambridgeshire 1,608,546 East of England Essex 2,602,886 East of England Hertfordshire 1,801,196 East of England Norfolk 3,448,743 East of England Suffolk 2,454,918 South East Bracknell Forest UA 174,074 South East Brighton and Hove UA 188,705 South East Isle of Wight UA 0 South East Medway UA 280,565 South East Milton Keynes UA 389,883 South East Portsmouth UA 154,934 South East Reading UA 134,681 South East Slough UA 91,408 South East Southampton UA 190,285 South East West Berkshire UA 467,317 South East Windsor and Maidenhead UA 240,894 South East Wokingham UA 282,055 South East Buckinghamshire 1,187,081 South East East Sussex 1,177,912 South East Hampshire 2,956,522 South East Kent 3,058,239 South East Oxfordshire 1,831,494 South East Surrey 1,878,063 South East West Sussex 1,594,870 South West Bath and North East Somerset UA 379,059 South West Bournemouth UA 157,232 South West Bristol, City of UA 357,387 South West Cornwall UA 2,572,746 South West North Somerset UA 383,954 South West Plymouth UA 228,539 South West Poole UA 173,296 South West South Gloucestershire UA 504,258 South West Swindon UA 270,224 South West Torbay UA 163,108 South West Wiltshire UA 1,811,343 South West Devon* 4,446,606 South West Dorset 1,490,177 South West Gloucestershire 1,998,120 South West Somerset 2,437,335

*Devon will also receive £2.5 million for the A379 road repairs as announced by the Prime Minister on 7 March 2018.