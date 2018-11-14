Portreath sea wall repair work starts

The sea wall protects homes and business in Portreath against the risk of flooding.

A large section of the wall collapsed during Storm Eleanor earlier this year, leaving the village of Portreath exposed to the sea. Cormac, on behalf of Cornwall Council, carried out temporary repairs in the immediate aftermath of the storm and erected a temporary defence.

The permanent repairs are expected to cost £990,000 and will be funded by £950k government grant in aid and a £40k contribution from the Regional Flood and Coastal Committee.

Nick Ely, Area Coastal Engineer at the Environment Agency, said:

Following the damage sustained to the sea wall at Portreath during Storm Eleanor last winter, the Environment Agency has taken the decision to step in and repair the wall. We don’t own the wall and aren’t responsible for it but recognise how valuable it is in protecting the community of Portreath from coastal flooding. We believe it is right to use our discretionary powers in this instance to help protect Portreath and restore the standard of coastal protection to the wider community.

The work will restore the protection from flooding that Portreath had before the collapse. Contractors BAM Nuttall and Mott MacDonald joint venture (BMM JV) working on behalf of the Environment Agency will access the collapsed section of wall via the Portreath car park and little beach. They will build a new reinforced concrete wall and clad it with stone to match the existing wall, they will also build new concrete access steps, and repair the slipway. BMM JV will also carry out minor works to strengthen the remaining wall.

The current temporary defence will remain throughout the work in order to protect homes and businesses in Portreath. The Environment Agency anticipate work will be completed by March 2019.

