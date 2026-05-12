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Press release

Political Peerages May 2026

The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life upon the undermentioned:

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
Published
12 May 2026

Peers nominated by the Leader of the Labour Party

  1. Stephen Benn, The Viscount Stansgate
  2. Christopher John Suenson-Taylor, The Lord Grantchester

Crossbench Peers

  1. Charles Wellesley, The Duke of Wellington OBE DL
  2. Nicholas le Poer Trench, The Earl of Clancarty
  3. Charles Colville, The Viscount Colville of Culross
  4. Richard Denison, The Lord Londesborough
  5. Simon Russell, The Lord Russell of Liverpool
  6. Daniel Mosley, The Lord Ravensdale
  7. Godfrey Bewicke-Copley, The Lord Cromwell
  8. Richard Gilbey, The Lord Vaux of Harrowden
  9. John Pakington, The Lord Hampton

Peers nominated by the Leader of the Conservative Party

  1. Sebastian Grigg, The Lord Altrincham
  2. Mark Cubitt, The Lord Ashcombe
  3. William Stonor, The Lord Camoys
  4. Jonathan Berry, The Viscount Camrose
  5. Patrick Courtown, The Earl of Courtown
  6. Rupert Ponsonby, The Lord de Mauley KCVO TD FCA
  7. Edward Effingham, The Earl of Effingham
  8. Giles Goschen, The Viscount Goschen
  9. Jasset Ormsby-Gore, The Lord Harlech
  10. The Rt Hon Frederick Penn, The Earl Howe GBE PC
  11. Timothy Elliot-Murray-Kynynmound, The Earl of Minto
  12. Colin Moynihan, The Lord Moynihan
  13. Aeneas Mackay, The Lord Reay
  14. Massey Lopes, The Lord Roborough
  15. The Rt Hon Thomas Galbraith, The Lord Strathclyde CH PC

Updates to this page

Published 12 May 2026