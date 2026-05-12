Political Peerages May 2026
The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life upon the undermentioned:
Peers nominated by the Leader of the Labour Party
- Stephen Benn, The Viscount Stansgate
- Christopher John Suenson-Taylor, The Lord Grantchester
Crossbench Peers
- Charles Wellesley, The Duke of Wellington OBE DL
- Nicholas le Poer Trench, The Earl of Clancarty
- Charles Colville, The Viscount Colville of Culross
- Richard Denison, The Lord Londesborough
- Simon Russell, The Lord Russell of Liverpool
- Daniel Mosley, The Lord Ravensdale
- Godfrey Bewicke-Copley, The Lord Cromwell
- Richard Gilbey, The Lord Vaux of Harrowden
- John Pakington, The Lord Hampton
Peers nominated by the Leader of the Conservative Party
- Sebastian Grigg, The Lord Altrincham
- Mark Cubitt, The Lord Ashcombe
- William Stonor, The Lord Camoys
- Jonathan Berry, The Viscount Camrose
- Patrick Courtown, The Earl of Courtown
- Rupert Ponsonby, The Lord de Mauley KCVO TD FCA
- Edward Effingham, The Earl of Effingham
- Giles Goschen, The Viscount Goschen
- Jasset Ormsby-Gore, The Lord Harlech
- The Rt Hon Frederick Penn, The Earl Howe GBE PC
- Timothy Elliot-Murray-Kynynmound, The Earl of Minto
- Colin Moynihan, The Lord Moynihan
- Aeneas Mackay, The Lord Reay
- Massey Lopes, The Lord Roborough
- The Rt Hon Thomas Galbraith, The Lord Strathclyde CH PC
Updates to this page
Published 12 May 2026