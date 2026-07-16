Political Peerages July 2026
The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life upon the undermentioned:
Nominations from the Leader of the Labour Party:
- Alison Garnham - Chief Executive, Child Poverty Action Group.
- Alison Lowe OBE - Deputy Mayor for Policing and Crime in West Yorkshire.
- Barbara Mills KC - Chair of the Bar Council of England and Wales (2025), family law barrister and Joint Head of Chambers at 4PB.
- Cathy Ashley OBE - Chief Executive of Family Rights Group and former Chair of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.
- Christina McAnea – Former General Secretary of UNISON.
- June Sarpong OBE - Broadcaster, charity campaigner and social equity advocate.
- The Rt Hon Ken Macintosh DL – Former Presiding Officer of the Scottish Parliament.
- Kitty Ussher - British economist, former Member of Parliament for Burnley and former Economic Secretary to the Treasury.
- Marcus Davey CBE – Former CEO and Artistic Director of the Roundhouse.
- Martin McTague OBE - National Chair of the Federation of Small Businesses.
- Nick Stace OBE - Chief Global Impact Officer at Howden Group.
- Parvais Jabbar MBE - Human rights expert, co-founder and Co-Executive Director of The Death Penalty Project.
- Roberto Neri - CEO of The Ivors Academy and a Director of UK Music.
- The Rt Hon Sir Sadiq Khan - Mayor of London and former Member of Parliament for Tooting.
- Saul Lehrfreund MBE - Human rights expert, co-founder and Co-Executive Director of The Death Penalty Project.
- Tim J Smith CBE – Former Chief Executive of the Food Standards Agency.
Nominations from the Leader of the Liberal Democrat Party:
- Dave McCobb – Liberal Democrat Director of Field Campaigns. Former Hull City Councillor of 22 years.
- Hannah Kitching – Chair of the Yorkshire Liberal Democrats and Town Mayor of Penistone. Former NHS physiotherapist and Barnsley councillor.
- Julia Aglionby – Executive Director of the Foundation for Common Land. Agricultural valuer and former Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate.
- Mark Petterson – Director of Warwick Energy Limited. Pioneer of UK offshore wind and long-standing adviser to the Liberal Democrats.
- Dr Tim Leunig – Chief Economist at Nesta and Visiting Professor at LSE. Former senior civil servant and economic adviser.
Nominations from the Leader of the Conservatives:
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David Ross - Entrepreneur and Philanthropist. Co-Founder of Carphone Warehouse, Sponsor and Chair of David Ross Education Trust, Founder of the Nevill Holt Festival and former Chair of the National Portrait Gallery.
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General Sir Patrick Sanders KCB CBE DSO - Lately Chief of the General Staff, British Army.
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Professor Swaran Singh - Professor of Social and Community Psychiatry, University of Warwick; Consultant Psychiatrist, Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust and former Equality and Human Rights Commissioner.
Nominations for Crossbench Peerages:
- The Rt Hon Sir Brian Leveson - Investigatory Powers Commissioner. Former President of the Queen’s Bench Division and Lord Justice of Appeal. Former Chair of the Sentencing Council and Chair of the Leveson Inquiry into the Culture, Practices and Ethics of the Press.
- Sir Chris Wormald KCB - Former Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Civil Service.