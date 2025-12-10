Political Peerages December 2025
The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life upon the undermentioned:
Nominations from the Leader of the Labour Party:
Andy (Andrew) Roe KSFM - Chair of the national Building Safety Regulator and former London Fire Commissioner
Dame Ann Limb DBE DL - Former Further Education College Principal and former Chair, The Scouts. Pro Chancellor, University of Surrey, and Chair of City & Guilds Foundation, Lloyds Bank Foundation, and The King’s Foundation
Brenda Dacres OBE - Mayor of Lewisham
Carol Linforth OBE – Lately Labour Party Chief of Staff - Operations
Catherine MacLeod - Former journalist and political adviser, Visiting Professor at King’s College London and Non-Executive Director at the Scotland Office
David Isaac CBE - Provost of Worcester College, Oxford, Chair of the University of the Arts London, Chair of the Henry Moore Foundation, and a trustee of Cumberland Lodge
David Pitt-Watson - Responsible Investment Expert. Co-founder and former CEO of the Equity Ownership Service and Focus Funds at Federated Hermes
Farmida Bi CBE - Chair of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, Vice-Chair of the Disasters Emergency Committee
Professor Geeta Nargund - Founder and former Medical Director of Create Fertility. Founder and Trustee of Health Equality Foundation
Katie Martin – Lately, Chief of Staff to the Chancellor of the Exchequer
Joe Docherty - Chair of Northern Powergrid Foundation and Trustee, Esmee Fairbairn Foundation, former Chair of Council, Durham University
Len (Leonard) Duvall OBE - Chair of the London Assembly and Leader of the London Assembly Labour Group
Matthew Doyle - Former Director of Communications to the Prime Minister and for the Labour Party
Sir Michael Barber - Chancellor, University of Exeter and adviser to the Prime Minister on effective delivery
Neena Gill CBE - Former Member of the European Parliament for the West Midlands
Nick (Nicholas) Forbes CBE - Chair, Breaking Down Barriers Commission and former Labour Leader, Newcastle City Council
Peter Babudu - Executive Director of Impact on Urban Health, former councillor in Southwark
Peter John OBE - Former Southwark Leader and former Chair of London Councils.
Richard Walker OBE - Founder and Chairman, Bywater and Executive Chairman, Iceland Foods
Russell Hobby CBE - CEO, The Kemnal Academies Trust, former CEO, Teach First and former General Secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers
Cllr. Dr Sara Hyde - Fabian Society Chair and Islington council’s Executive Member for Health and Social Care
Cllr. Shama Tatler - Brent Councillor and Vice-Chair of the London Labour Regional Executive, Patron of the Labour Housing Group and Head of the Labour Group Office at the Local Government Association
Dr Sophy Antrobus MBE - Senior Research Fellow and Co-Director of the Freeman Air and Space Institute at King’s College London
Tracey Paul - Chief Communications Officer at Pool Reinsurance and former policy advisor
Uday Nagaraju - Technology Consultant, Politician and Founder of AI Policy Labs
Nominations from the Leader of the Liberal Democrat Party:
Mike Dixon – Chief Executive of the Liberal Democrats. Former charity leader and Government policy adviser
Dominic Hubbard (Lord Addington) – Liberal Democrat spokesperson for disabilities in the House of Lords and Honorary President of the British Dyslexia Association
Rhiannon Leaman – Chief of Staff to the Leader of the Liberal Democrats
John Russell (Earl Russell) – Liberal Democrat spokesperson for energy and climate change in the House of Lords
Sarah Teather – Charity leader, former MP for Brent East and Brent Central and former Minister of State at the Department for Education
Nominations from the Leader of the Conservatives:
Sharron Davies MBE – Campaigner for Women’s Rights & Olympic Swimming Silver Medallist for Great Britain
Simon Heffer - Professor of Modern British History at the University of Buckingham and a historian, journalist, author and political commentator
The Rt Hon Sir John Redwood - Former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament for Wokingham
Nominations for Crossbench Peerages:
1. Charles Kinnoull (The Earl of Kinnoull) DL - Convenor of the Crossbench Peers, Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords, former Chair of the House of Lords European Union Committee