Political Peerages December 2025

The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life upon the undermentioned:

10 December 2025

Nominations from the Leader of the Labour Party:

  1. Andy (Andrew) Roe KSFM - Chair of the national Building Safety Regulator and former London Fire Commissioner

  2. Dame Ann Limb DBE DL - Former Further Education College Principal and former Chair, The Scouts. Pro Chancellor, University of Surrey, and Chair of City & Guilds Foundation, Lloyds Bank Foundation, and The King’s Foundation

  3. Brenda Dacres OBE - Mayor of Lewisham

  4. Carol Linforth OBE – Lately Labour Party Chief of Staff - Operations

  5. Catherine MacLeod - Former journalist and political adviser, Visiting Professor at King’s College London and Non-Executive Director at the Scotland Office

  6. David Isaac CBE - Provost of Worcester College, Oxford, Chair of the University of the Arts London, Chair of the Henry Moore Foundation, and a trustee of Cumberland Lodge

  7. David Pitt-Watson - Responsible Investment Expert. Co-founder and former CEO of the Equity Ownership Service and Focus Funds at Federated Hermes

  8. Farmida Bi CBE - Chair of Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, Vice-Chair of the Disasters Emergency Committee

  9. Professor Geeta Nargund - Founder and former Medical Director of Create Fertility. Founder and Trustee of Health Equality Foundation

  10. Katie Martin – Lately, Chief of Staff to the Chancellor of the Exchequer

  11. Joe Docherty - Chair of Northern Powergrid Foundation and Trustee, Esmee Fairbairn Foundation, former Chair of Council, Durham University

  12. Len (Leonard) Duvall OBE - Chair of the London Assembly and Leader of the London Assembly Labour Group

  13. Matthew Doyle - Former Director of Communications to the Prime Minister and for the Labour Party

  14. Sir Michael Barber - Chancellor, University of Exeter and adviser to the Prime Minister on effective delivery

  15. Neena Gill CBE - Former Member of the European Parliament for the West Midlands

  16. Nick (Nicholas) Forbes CBE - Chair, Breaking Down Barriers Commission and former Labour Leader, Newcastle City Council

  17. Peter Babudu - Executive Director of Impact on Urban Health, former councillor in Southwark

  18. Peter John OBE - Former Southwark Leader and former Chair of London Councils.

  19. Richard Walker OBE - Founder and Chairman, Bywater and Executive Chairman, Iceland Foods

  20. Russell Hobby CBE - CEO, The Kemnal Academies Trust, former CEO, Teach First and former General Secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers

  21. Cllr. Dr Sara Hyde - Fabian Society Chair and Islington council’s Executive Member for Health and Social Care

  22. Cllr. Shama Tatler - Brent Councillor and Vice-Chair of the London Labour Regional Executive, Patron of the Labour Housing Group and Head of the Labour Group Office at the Local Government Association

  23. Dr Sophy Antrobus MBE - Senior Research Fellow and Co-Director of the Freeman Air and Space Institute at King’s College London

  24. Tracey Paul - Chief Communications Officer at Pool Reinsurance and former policy advisor

  25. Uday Nagaraju - Technology Consultant, Politician and Founder of AI Policy Labs

Nominations from the Leader of the Liberal Democrat Party:

  1. Mike Dixon – Chief Executive of the Liberal Democrats. Former charity leader and Government policy adviser

  2. Dominic Hubbard (Lord Addington) – Liberal Democrat spokesperson for disabilities in the House of Lords and Honorary President of the British Dyslexia Association

  3. Rhiannon Leaman – Chief of Staff to the Leader of the Liberal Democrats

  4. John Russell (Earl Russell) – Liberal Democrat spokesperson for energy and climate change in the House of Lords

  5. Sarah Teather – Charity leader, former MP for Brent East and Brent Central and former Minister of State at the Department for Education

Nominations from the Leader of the Conservatives:

  1. Sharron Davies MBE – Campaigner for Women’s Rights & Olympic Swimming Silver Medallist for Great Britain 

  2. Simon Heffer - Professor of Modern British History at the University of Buckingham and a historian, journalist, author and political commentator

  3. The Rt Hon Sir John Redwood - Former Cabinet Minister and Member of Parliament for Wokingham

Nominations for Crossbench Peerages:

1. Charles Kinnoull (The Earl of Kinnoull) DL - Convenor of the Crossbench Peers, Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords, former Chair of the House of Lords European Union Committee

Published 10 December 2025