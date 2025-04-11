Political Peerages: April 2025

The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life.

Nominations from the Leader of the Conservative Party:

Amanda Spielman – Former HM Chief Inspector of Education, Children’s Services and Skills.

Citation provided by the Leader of the Conservative Party

Amanda Spielman has worked in the public, voluntary and private sectors. Her main interests are in education, children’s services and regulation, where she has worked for 20 years. She served two terms as His Majesty’s Chief Inspector at Ofsted, promoting substance and integrity in education for all children and young people, and also high-quality social care. She previously chaired the exam regulator Ofqual, overseeing the programme of qualification reform.

She spent a decade with the ARK Schools academy trust, mainly as Research and Policy Director. She led a cross-government review of non-economic regulators. Her earlier career was in accounting, investment banking and private equity. She is now a trustee of the Victoria & Albert Museum and chair of the Academic Council at GEMS Education. She is also a Visiting Professor in Practice at LSE. She was born in London and brought up in Glasgow. She is married with two children.