Political Peerages 2024
The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring the following Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life.
The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life upon the undermentioned:
Nominations from the Leader of the Conservative & Unionist Party:
- Charles Banner KC - Barrister at Keating Chambers and interim chair of the Joint Nature Conservation Committee.
- Peter Booth – Design and Retailing businessman and National Chairman of the Conservative National Convention.
- Cllr John Fuller OBE – Leader of South Norfolk Council and Chairman of Brineflow Limited.
- Paul Goodman – Journalist and former MP for Wycombe. Former Shadow Minister for Communities and Local Government.
- Cllr James Jamieson – Councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council and Former Leader. Former Local Government Association Chairman.
- Stuart Marks CBE – Technology entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Senior Treasurer of the Conservative Party.
-
Rosa Monckton MBE – Founder of Tiffany & Co in the UK, and of the learning disability charity Team Domenica.
- Franck Petitgas – Former President of Morgan Stanley International. Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Business and Investment.
Nominations from the Leader of the Labour Party:
- John Hannett OBE - General Secretary of the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers and a member of ACAS.
- Ayesha Hazarika MBE – Political commentator and broadcaster. Former special adviser to Gordon Brown, Harriet Harman and Ed Miliband.
- Jane Ramsey - Chair of the Young Epilepsy. Formerly Senior Adviser on Standards and Ethics to the Labour Party.
- Gerald Shamash – Partner at Edwards Duthie Shamash’s Parliamentary, Electoral and Media Law practice and solicitor to the Labour Party.
Nominations from the Leader of the Plaid Cymru:
- Carmen Smith – Public Affairs Adviser. Former Chief of Staff for the Welsh Senedd group