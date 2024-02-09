Press release

Political Peerages 2024

The King has been graciously pleased to signify His intention of conferring the following Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
Published
9 February 2024

Nominations from the Leader of the Conservative & Unionist Party:

  1. Charles Banner KC - Barrister at Keating Chambers and interim chair of the Joint Nature Conservation Committee.
  2. Peter Booth – Design and Retailing businessman and National Chairman of the Conservative National Convention.
  3. Cllr John Fuller OBE – Leader of South Norfolk Council and Chairman of Brineflow Limited.
  4. Paul Goodman – Journalist and former MP for Wycombe. Former Shadow Minister for Communities and Local Government.
  5. Cllr James Jamieson – Councillor on Central Bedfordshire Council and Former Leader. Former Local Government Association Chairman.
  6. Stuart Marks CBE – Technology entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Senior Treasurer of the Conservative Party.

  7. Rosa Monckton MBE – Founder of Tiffany & Co in the UK, and of the learning disability charity Team Domenica.

  8. Franck Petitgas – Former President of Morgan Stanley International. Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Business and Investment.

Nominations from the Leader of the Labour Party:

  1. John Hannett OBE - General Secretary of the Union of Shop, Distributive and Allied Workers and a member of ACAS.
  2. Ayesha Hazarika MBE – Political commentator and broadcaster. Former special adviser to Gordon Brown, Harriet Harman and Ed Miliband.
  3. Jane Ramsey - Chair of the Young Epilepsy. Formerly Senior Adviser on Standards and Ethics to the Labour Party.
  4. Gerald Shamash – Partner at Edwards Duthie Shamash’s Parliamentary, Electoral and Media Law practice and solicitor to the Labour Party.

Nominations from the Leader of the Plaid Cymru:

  1. Carmen Smith – Public Affairs Adviser. Former Chief of Staff for the Welsh Senedd group
