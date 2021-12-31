Political Honours conferred: January 2022
The Queen has been graciously pleased to signify Her intention of conferring the following Honours upon the undermentioned:
DBE
Caroline Dinenage MP; Member of Parliament for Gosport, formerly Minister of State for Digital and Culture. For public and political service.
KBE
The Rt Hon Robert Buckland QC MP; Member of Parliament for South Swindon, formerly Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice. For public and political service.