Political Honours conferred: January 2022

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street
Published
31 December 2021

The Queen has been graciously pleased to signify Her intention of conferring the following Honours upon the undermentioned:

DBE

Caroline Dinenage MP; Member of Parliament for Gosport, formerly Minister of State for Digital and Culture. For public and political service.

KBE

The Rt Hon Robert Buckland QC MP; Member of Parliament for South Swindon, formerly Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice. For public and political service.

