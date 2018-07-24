Police to receive 2% pay increase in 2018-19

Police officers will be awarded a pay rise of 2% in 2018-19. This will mean that average pay for a police constable will now be more than £38,600 per year.

The increase will consist of:

a 2% pay increase for all police officer ranks

a 2% increase to the London weighting payment

a 2% increase to the dog handlers’ allowance

In deciding the award, the government has strived to strike a balance between overall affordability to forces and fairness to the taxpayer, recognising the importance of continuing to reduce debt as a share of the economy whilst investing in vital public services.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said:

Our police officers do an incredible job in the face of complex crime and rising demand, and I’m grateful for their continued dedication to keeping us safe. This award represents the highest consolidated pay award since 2010. I’ll continue to fight on behalf of police to ensure they have the resources they need to do their jobs effectively.

The award comes after the government removed a 1% cap on increases to public sector pay in 2017.

The government has delivered a £460 million increase in overall funding to policing in 2018-19, including increased funding for local policing through council tax precept. This funding will enable forces to meet the costs of the pay award.

Police forces are also holding around £1.6 billion of public money in reserves as at March 2017.

The PRRB had recommended that the 1% non-consolidated award received in 2017-18 be consolidated, and that a further 2% consolidated award be given to all police officers.

Police employers, however, advised that the maximum affordable award would be a 2% increase. This was recommended by both the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) and the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC).

The PRRB report also noted that police forces have achieved increased efficiencies over the past year. However, the government is clear there is more to be done in this area, and has identified over £100 million of potential savings for police in better procurement alone.

Policing remains a desirable career and the number of people joining police forces is at a 10-year high.

The government has accepted in full the PRRB’s recommendations on pay for Police Constable degree apprenticeships. Forces should appoint apprentice constables on a starting salary of between £18,000 and pay point 1 (£23,586).