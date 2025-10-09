PM wraps up India trade trip with 10,600 jobs secured

10,600 new UK jobs have been unlocked during the Prime Minister’s visit to India this week.

Wrapping up a two-day trade mission to Mumbai, the Prime Minister has praised the strengthened, future-facing UK-India partnership, which will deliver for Britain by boosting growth, creating jobs and making hard-working people better off.

Over the course of the trip, 6,900 new jobs were secured thanks to £1.3 billion of new Indian investment into the UK - in sectors ranging from engineering to technology, across every region of the country.

Major film studio Yash Raj Films committed to making 3 new Bollywood blockbusters in the UK from next year, bringing over 3,000 new jobs to the UK from early next year.

Finally, a new £350 million deal will create over 700 jobs in Northern Ireland to deliver UK-manufactured missiles to the Indian Army.

The Prime Minister also promised to open doors for British businesses in India, following the signature of the ambitious UK-India trade deal in July - which will lower tariffs on British goods being imported into India and mean trade is quicker, cheaper and easier.

Today, a range of UK companies have confirmed £3.6 billion worth of investments that will see them grow and expand into India’s super-economy – which will support thousands of British jobs and deliver growth at home.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“Alongside a 125-strong business delegation, we have seized the opportunities created by our trade deal with India in full this week.

“We’ve secured new investments into the UK, and created 10,600 jobs across the entire country, in some of our most thriving industries. And we’ve flown the flag for British business in India – opening doors and galvanising our partnerships.

“Our outward-looking and proud approach is delivering real change, which people will see in their communities up and down the country.”

Key investments by UK companies into India include:

1.As part of the launch of its innovation bank, HSBC India commits $1billion in non-dilutive debt capital as a part of its lending program to startups across early to late stages.

2.Graphcore, part of the SoftBank Group - will invest up to £1billion in a new AI engineering campus in Bengaluru, creating 500 high-skilled jobs in the semiconductor industry.

3.Tide will invest £500 million in India over five years from 2026, expanding its India workforce to 2300 by adding 800 professionals in the next 12 months.

4.In the next five years, Revolut is looking to spend £500 million in its India business and its GCC in the country.

5.Paysecure, a UK-based payments orchestration company, aims to boost UK exports by £370 million in five years by enabling seamless payments for UK businesses in India through integration with top Indian banks and payment gateways.

6.GEDU Global Education will invest £200 million in India, creating 1500 jobs. This will cover K12 and HE campuses and will make GEDU the largest foreign investor in education in India.

7.Acron Aviation has forged a series of agreements in India with a combined worth of £68 million for supplying UK manufactured state-of-the-art full flight simulators and delivering type-rating qualifications and training to Indian pilots.

8.Rapiscan UK expects £60 million revenue over five years from Indian airports, ports and other sectors for its made-in-UK products, driven by strong demand and recent success of its RTT110 EDS for baggage and cargo screening.

9.Clinisupplies expands in India with New Medical Device Plant and Global Capability Centre by investing £36 million in MP, India thereby generating 1100 jobs in the region.

10.Prudential is investing over £30 million across five years to develop its Bengaluru Value Creation Centre into a cutting-edge hub for technology, data, AI, and innovation serving its markets globally.

11.Mace, a global infrastructure consultancy, won £23.15 million in contracts across four projects in airports, healthcare, stations, and commercial projects, and anticipates rapid growth through its strategic partnership with Goldman Sachs.

12.Allenwest, over 100 years old company from Scotland has achieved £16 million worth of exports to Indian metal and mining companies with its reliable electrical switch gear solutions built for toughest environments.

13.FIDO AI aims to grow its India business to £15 million by deploying AI-driven leak-reduction technology and is already undertaking projects in Bangalore supporting the city’s water resilience.

14.Microbira’s AI platform revolutionizes infection diagnostics, aiding in combating anti-microbial resistance in India - reagent-free, cost-effective, and poised to boost patient care with an export value of £10.4 million over the next five years.

15.Croftz will invest £1.5 million to scale its AI compliance solutions in India - creating 50 jobs and £8 million in exports, strengthening governance and risk management nationwide.

16.Snorkel brings its aerial work platforms as working at height solutions, making Indian construction sites safer and sustainable, projecting business worth £8 million over the next five years.

17.Frugalpac, ITC, and Rhea Distilleries launch India’s first paper bottle, highlighting UK-India sustainability cooperation and opening potential £6 million Frugal Bottle machine sales over the next five years.

18.Rail Vision UK introduced its vision sensors and AI-powered predictive maintenance system successfully at Delhi Metro valued at £6 million with projection of further £5 million in next 18 months.

19.Turntide Technologies is excited to be in India, which is a promising market, for e-mobility. The expected business revenue of £4.9 million from India will enable Turntide UK to invest more in UK R&D.

20.Arup, UK brings its global expertise in designing Traction Power Supply for India’s ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project, with its services valued at £4.7 million.

21.ICF projects £4.2 million revenue from India’s aviation sector over three years, driven by air cargo, MRO, supply chain reorganisation, operational improvements, and airport infrastructure collaborations with key stakeholders.

22.Rutland Square Spirits forecasts £3 million in sales over five years in India, expanding beyond travel retail into fast-growing premium retail and food service sectors.

23.Oxford Nanopore Technologies, molecular sensing technology leader secured numerous clinical, research and bioengineering partnerships, including with CDFD and NIBMG. Recent deals, together worth £2.5 million, include Credence Genomics and Haystack Analytics.

24.National Open College Network group, a leading UK skill awarding body has secured business deals worth £2.11 million for supplying Ofqual regulated qualifications to Indian TVET and skill development sector.

25.Sintali Limited, one of the world’s leading independent green building certification firms aims to generate around £2 million in India in green building certification over five years, by promoting environmentally responsible infrastructure development.

26.A.G. Barr PLC launching in India with visioning exports forecast worth £550,000 for their Barr Soda’s bubble-gum and cream flavours.

27.Wavesight Limited supplied 158 Scorpion industrial grade wireless radios valued at £91,000 to Eastern Coalfields Limited in Jharkhand and West Bengal, a fully owned subsidiary of Coal India Limited.

28.The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science and Technology (IMarEST) are setting up its first branch in India to collaborate on opportunities in skill development sector across India with an estimated investment of £38,000 and a projected revenue of £155,000.

29.Lloyd’s Register delivered £75K project developing India’s National Green Shipping Policy, while investing £4.5M, adding 112 experts, and strengthening our delivery centres across India.

64 Indian FDI deals into the UK worth over £1.3 billion includes:

1.TVS Motor will invest £250 million over the next five years in Norton Motorcycles, e-bikes, and more, creating 300 UK jobs and partnering with institutions like University of Warwick for mobility research and product development.

2.TVS Mobility, pioneers in mobility space plans to invest £250 million and create 1350 jobs in the UK to double their UK revenues of £400 million.

3.Muthoot Finance UK Limited (part of Muthoot Group India) plans to invest £100 million to expand its branch network to 20 locations over the next three years, creating 80 new jobs.

4.Cyient is investing £100 million to boost innovation in semiconductors, geospatial tech, mobility, clean energy, and digital domains. Creating 300 UK jobs and strengthening its long-standing presence in the country.

5.Hero Motors Company (HMC) is investing £100 million in the UK over the next five years through its engineering and design competencies in e-mobility, e-bicycles and aerospace creating 300 jobs for its businesses of Hewland Engineering and Insync.

6.Nazara Technologies a diversified gaming company is investing up to £50 million over next three years, focusing on IP-driven gaming studios, game development, publishing, ad tech, aiming for strong multi-vertical presence by building approx. 200 work force across group companies.

7.Enviro Control, headquartered in Surat, Gujarat will invest £32 million in the UK to establish an innovation hub and manufacturing facility, advancing AI-driven water reuse, solar desalination and Net Zero goals, while creating over 100 skilled jobs.

8.Carysil, headquartered in Bhavnagar, Gujarat has invested £24 million and has created 86 jobs in the UK to deliver premium kitchen solutions including quartz and stainless-steel sinks, luxury worktops, and compact laminate surfaces strengthening India-UK manufacturing and design synergy.

9.Modtech, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will be investing £17 million in the UK to advance automation and investment casting technologies, creating 50 skilled jobs and strengthening sustainable, innovation-led manufacturing links between India and the UK.

10.Trinity Infra and Projects, a Construction and Property development company plans to invest in the growing property market in London. The company plans to invest £15 million, while creating 100 new jobs across the UK.

11.Atul Limited, headquartered in Valsad, Gujarat, has invested £11.08 million in Date Palm Developments in Somerset to expand R&D and propagation facilities, creating 44 UK jobs and greening arid landscapes worldwide through sustainable, climate-smart agricultural innovation.

12.ISPG Technologies specializing in enterprise web and mobility solutions, aiming to deliver digital transformation for businesses worldwide is investing £10 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.

13.Xcubated Business Solutions (XBS) offers advisory, digital transformation, and technology services, focusing on delivering smart products and solutions is investing £10 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.

14.Linkfields, an AI tech company is investing £10 million creating 200 jobs in the UK in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.

15.Panin International plans to invest approximately £10 million and create 300 new jobs over three years across the UK, strengthening its presence through innovative sustainable technology solutions across retail, automotive, and real estate sectors.

16.EdSupreme, an Ed-Tech company specializes in AI and ML for pelvic floor physiotherapy, is investing £10 million to create 100 jobs in the UK over three years.

17.Stride Ventures, leading growth credit investor is investing £10 million in the UK over next five years and deploy over £500 million to support 100+ growth stage innovative companies enabling 5000+ jobs in the region.

18.Civic Studios, a global media company, having Mumbai & London offices, pledging £10 million investment and 10 new UK jobs over three years through producing and distributing films, series and digital content focused on impact.

19.One Edicius Private Limited plans to invest £10 million in the UK to build sustainable infrastructure and create 100 jobs across technology, legal, financial, and marketing sectors within three years.

20.Technocraft Industries, as part of its UK expansion, plans to invest £10 million over the next three years, creating 18 highly skilled engineering and technical jobs across the UK.

21.Food Whisperer, a venture of GoKhana India to invest £8.3 million in UK, create 50 jobs, with the launch of Technology Enabled Industrial Kitchen with Smart Recipe R&D.

22.Keva is investing £8 million to establish a Global Creative Development Centre in Manchester, creating 30 highly skilled jobs over three years and deepening its UK footprint in perfumery innovation, manufacturing, and scientific collaboration.

23.AH Gamma leads the Futurenauts initiative, delivering transformative education in AI, robotics, and automation for learners of all ages is investing £8 million and creating 30 jobs over the next three years.

24.Amdrodd Technologies, a Salesforce Crest Partner with offices in India and the USA, has recently launched its UK development office. The company is investing £8 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.

25.Wockhardt UK Limited is investing £8 million to upgrade its Wrexham facility, creating 35 new high-skilled jobs, marking a significant step forward in its global expansion and innovation.

26.Everleaves Systems Private Limited offers AI driven multimedia platform for large organisations to create customised multimedia presentations is investing £7 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.

27.Carbelim develops algae-based, bio-reactive modules that capture carbon emissions, generate oxygen, and produce sustainable products like vegan Omega-3, is investing £6 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.

28.Zinnov, a global management consulting firm that helps Fortune 500 companies with offshoring/outsourcing optimisation and setting up global talent hubs is investing £6 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.

29.Ravity Software Solutions, an AI-driven connected vehicle data platform that provides mobility intelligence for automotive OEMs and fleet operators is investing £6 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.

30.SoftTech Engineers, with a branch office in Surat, Gujarat will invest £5.5 million in the UK, creating 50 jobs to launch their digital infrastructure solutions for civil and building planning, permissions, delivery and maintenance.

31.NeoCeltic Global Limited is investing £5 million creating 85 jobs in the UK to deliver next-generation solutions in mobility, rehabilitation, orthopaedic soft supports, and patient care.

32.Algorithms Software (Xpedeon) is investing £5 million over the next three years to expand its London Offices and open a new office in Leeds, creating 53 jobs and reinforcing its commitment to innovation and UK regional growth.

33.M2M Pelvic Studio and Rehab, a registered women’s health physiotherapy organisation, is investing £5 million to create 50 jobs in Central London.

34.Datawrkz, an India-based Advertising Technology leader that focuses on data-driven digital advertising solutions, is investing £5 million and creating 50 jobs in the UK.

35.Delaplex, an Indian digital transformation company, plans to invest up to £5 million and will support the creation of approximately 200 new jobs opportunity. This is further to their existing acquisition of Blueberry Systems Limited.

36.NMT Engineering and Services, headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, will be investing £4.76 million in the UK, creating 15 skilled jobs to manufacture precision components and assemblies for renewable energy, defence, and aerospace, strengthening India-UK industrial innovation.

37.Silver Touch Technologies headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat will be investing £4.16 million to expand its UK footprint delivering digital transformation solutions including enterprise software, e-governance, cloud computing and cybersecurity creating 25 high-skilled jobs across UK.

38.Multi Recruit establishing new entity in the UK to deliver end-to-end talent acquisition and HR consulting solutions for modern workforce, is investing £4 million and creating 25 jobs in the UK.

39.Alcor’s AI-powered automation capability enables businesses to prioritise projects and obtain data-based predictions for improved operational security. Alcor is investing £4 million to create 250 jobs over the next three years in the UK.

40.Luxmi Group, a reputed tea brand from India wishes to invest £3.25 million in its group entity in the UK leading to 10 new jobs creation over the next three years.

41.Basilic Fly Studio One of Us which has already invested £5million in the UK is further investing £3 million creating 150 jobs.

42.Sclipitor is investing £3 million in the UK and creating 100 jobs.

43.Circular Innova Limited is investing £3 million creating 120 jobs in the UK to develop cutting-edge, AI and nanotechnology-based water systems for smart cities.

44.Alcor Logistics is expanding its operations into the UK as a non-vessel operator to provide comprehensive global logistics solutions. It is investing £3 million to create 150 jobs over the next three years in the UK.

45.HirePlusPlus is revolutionising enterprise lateral hiring through Agentic AI. The company plans to invest at least £3 million in the next three years and create 30 new jobs in the UK.

46.Brandhill, a global strategy and market expansion advisory firm, announces a £3 million investment in the UK, creating 25 new jobs in London and Birmingham over the next three years.

47.Sense Health Technologies, a deep-tech cutting-edge healthcare startup specializing in AI-powered wearable non-invasive diagnostics of prickless blood glucose. It plans to invest £2.5 million and create 30 new jobs in the UK.

48.Ayata Commerce, a global digital commerce and customer experience consultancy, helps businesses implement omnichannel strategies with AI driven innovation is investing £2 million and creating 25 jobs over the next three years.

49.Intangles, a global leader in AI-driven predictive maintenance and digital twin technology, has established its presence in the UK and plans to invest £2 million over the next three years, creating 20 new high-value jobs.

50.Sectona Technologies, a provider of zero trust cybersecurity and privileged access solutions, will invest up to £2 million and create 15 high-skilled jobs over three years as it establishes its European headquarters in the UK.

51.Mastek is investing £2 million to open a new Experience and AI Centre in London and upgrade its Leeds office, creating 200 jobs including 75 apprenticeships - supporting AI, talent, and the UK’s modern Industrial Strategy.

52.Zepul plans to invest £2 million in the UK over the next three years, creating more than 100 jobs across London and Birmingham.

53.Millipixels Interactive, an experience-led interactive solutions company is planning to open a UK office while investing £2 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.

54.CoRover, an India-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) leader that focuses on Conversational Agentic AI solutions, is investing £2 million and creating 30 jobs in the UK.

55.Foxwise Consulting, with its registered office in Vadodara, Gujarat, will be investing £1.9 million in the UK, creating 10 skilled jobs and strengthening sustainable, innovation-led business consulting links between India and the UK.

56.MITHILAsmita, working towards preserving and promoting heritage Indian art forms is launching its global brand - ArtNHer London in the UK, by investing £1.5 million and creating 50 jobs over the next three years.

57.TransBnk, a banking infrastructure startup, plans to invest £1.5 million in London and create 10 jobs over the next three years, strengthening its global presence and innovative API-driven solutions.

58.Tech4logic Private Limited, a leading AI and cloud solutions provider, expanding its UK operation by investing £1 million and creating 10 jobs over three years and drive growth through intelligent automation, scalable cloud and AI innovation.

59.Xinthe, a global tech services, products, and consulting company, is investing £1 million creating 50 jobs in the UK.

60.Indian Silk House Agencies, a heritage ethnic wear brand, is looking to enter the UK market with e-commerce and physical retail with an investment of £1 million creating 40 new jobs.

61.CinevisualFX, a leading creative studio in digital effects and animations expands to UK as strategic initiative to strengthen its global footprint by investing approximately £1 million over three years and creating 25 jobs across diverse profiles.

62.Infocepts, a leading provider of Information Management and Business Analytics solutions and advisory consulting, established its UK subsidiary. Over the next three years, Infocepts will invest £1 million and will create 25 new high skilled jobs.

63.Percivon Technologies, a global multidisciplinary engineering services and solutions company expanding in UK, investing £1 million over next three years and create 90 jobs opportunity locally. This will further strengthen its innovation, growth and collaboration internationally.

64.Prime Focus Group company DNEG, in partnership with Brahma, will invest £100 million over five years to expand UK operations, creating 500 skilled jobs in VFX, animation, and creative tech across its studios and production facilities.