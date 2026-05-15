PM: "We're in a fight for the soul of this country" as more extremists blocked from coming to the UK ahead of Unite the Kingdom March

Eleven foreign far-right agitators have been blocked from coming to the UK, ahead of the unpatriotic Unite the Kingdom March

Prime Minister warns violent thugs who spew hatred on our streets will face the full force of the law

Saturday expected be one of the busiest days for policing in recent years, as thousands descend on the capital

Eleven foreign far-right agitators intent on coming to the UK to spew their extremist views have been blocked from entering the country, as the Prime Minister takes action to protect British communities from vile hate.

One of those barred from the UK is US-based extremist Valentina Gomez, known for using inflammatory and dehumanising rhetoric about Muslim communities.

Thousands are set to arrive in London on Saturday with a march organised by Unite the Kingdom. There will also be a pro-Palestine protest, who will be joined by Stand Up to Racism. This will make it one of the busiest policing days for the capital in years.

The Prime Minister has warned that the minority of violent thugs who plan to attend the marches this weekend with the intention of whipping up hatred and threatening communities will face the full force of the law.

The Met has confirmed they will arrest individuals who incite hatred, including using chants such as “globalise the intifada”. This follows the Government providing the Met with £18 million in emergency funding to protect and reassure the Jewish community.

During a visit to the Metropolitan Police’s Command and Control Special Operations Room, the Prime Minister heard how thousands of officers will be deployed to keep the public safe, equipped with live facial recognition technology, helicopters, drones, dog units, police horses and armoured vehicles.

These officers will be supported by a ramped-up justice system, ready to quickly haul violent offenders in front of judges. Prosecutors will also be working alongside police to speed up charging decisions, and more courts will be open, and open for longer.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“We’re in a fight for the soul of this country, and the Unite the Kingdom march this weekend is a stark reminder of exactly what we are up against. Its organisers are peddling hatred and division, plain and simple.

“We will block those coming into the UK who seek to incite hatred and violence. For anyone who sets out to wreak havoc on our streets, to intimidate or threaten anyone, you can expect to face the full force of the law.

“My government will always champion peaceful protest but will act decisively against hatred. We all have a responsibility to speak out against those spouting vile divisive views wherever we see it.

“We are a country built on decency, fairness and respect, at our best when people from different backgrounds come together in common purpose. That is what we must fight for.”

Meeting Police Chiefs on Friday morning, the Prime Minister also made clear he recognises that the majority expected to attend are law-abiding citizens, who want to protest peacefully, and urged everyone attending a protest to act with decency and respect.