PM virtual meeting with the Coalition of the Willing: 4 September 2025

The Prime Minister addressed a virtual call of the Coalition of the Willing from Glasgow this morning.

The Prime Minister began by sharing his condolences with Portugal on behalf of the United Kingdom following the tragic crash in Lisbon last night.

Turning the situation in Ukraine, the Prime Minister said Putin could not be trusted as he continued to delay peace talks and simultaneously carry out egregious attacks on Ukraine.

That was further underlined by the indiscriminate attacks in Kyiv last week, causing significant damage to the British Council and EU delegation buildings, he added.

Discussing the latest military planning for the Coalition of the Willing, the Prime Minister emphasised that the group had an unbreakable pledge to Ukraine, with President Trump’s backing, and it was clear they now needed to go even further to apply pressure on Putin to secure a cessation of hostilities.

The Prime Minister also welcomed announcements from Coalition of the Willing partners to supply long range missiles to Ukraine to further bolster the country’s supplies.

He also thanked military planners and Chiefs of Defence for their ongoing and rapid work to ensure a force could deploy in the event of a ceasefire.

The leaders looked forward to speaking again soon.