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Press release

PM tribute to Sir Alex Younger

Prime Minister Keir Starmer's tribute to Sir Alex Younger on the news of his death.

From:
Prime Minister's Office, 10 Downing Street and The Rt Hon Sir Keir Starmer KCB KC MP
Published
3 June 2026

I was saddened to learn of the news of the death of Sir Alex Younger.

Sir Alex Younger led an exemplary life and career, ultimately serving as chief of the Secret Intelligence Service from 2014 to 2020.

He will be remembered by the many Ministers, colleagues, friends, and family for his utmost dedication to British public life and protecting our nation. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.

Updates to this page

Published 3 June 2026