PM tribute to Sir Alex Younger
Prime Minister Keir Starmer's tribute to Sir Alex Younger on the news of his death.
I was saddened to learn of the news of the death of Sir Alex Younger.
Sir Alex Younger led an exemplary life and career, ultimately serving as chief of the Secret Intelligence Service from 2014 to 2020.
He will be remembered by the many Ministers, colleagues, friends, and family for his utmost dedication to British public life and protecting our nation. My thoughts are with his family at this difficult time.